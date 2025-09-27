Zelenskyy: arms exports will be controlled until the end of the war, main destinations are Europe, USA, Middle East

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
04:24 PM • 10136 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
03:30 PM • 15813 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 57045 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 104616 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 43819 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 41074 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 37533 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 26768 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 54740 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 56254 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Unknown drones spotted again in Denmark: this time - near military facilitiesSeptember 27, 10:25 AM • 4052 views
Rare BMW E28 M5 put up for salePhotoSeptember 27, 10:38 AM • 6196 views
Ukraine to be covered by rains: forecaster named regions with the lowest temperatureSeptember 27, 12:15 PM • 11315 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT01:37 PM • 10991 views
Fought for only three days: Ukrainian military captured a BelarusianVideo04:46 PM • 6700 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 25650 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 104615 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 44819 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 54739 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 56253 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Mark Rutte
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT01:37 PM • 11018 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 57044 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 36257 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 41395 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 43534 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Grand Theft Auto
The Times
The Guardian

Zelenskyy: arms exports will be controlled until the end of the war, main destinations are Europe, USA, Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that arms exports will be controlled until the end of the war. The funds received will be directed to deficit drones, and the main export destinations are Europe, the USA, and the Middle East.

Zelenskyy: arms exports will be controlled until the end of the war, main destinations are Europe, USA, Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that arms exports would be controlled until the end of the war, and also revealed the main destinations - Europe, the USA, the Middle East, reports UNN.

Regarding the issue of controlled arms exports, specifically controlled, because it is the export of weapons that the Ukrainian army does not have a shortage of. The priority is the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and where we can produce more, and the Ukrainian army does not need more, we can export this surplus.

- the President stated.

According to him, the money from arms exports will be spent on what is lacking, in particular on scarce drones, i.e., interceptors, long-range, etc.

Our priority is to equip the Ukrainian army, and our priority will remain so until the end of the war, in any case. Therefore, exports will also be controlled until the end of the war. As for the destinations, there are Europe, the USA, the Middle East. An agreement was reached with the African continent at the UN General Assembly platform, there are already proposals from several African countries and a request for representation in Africa.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

The concept of controlled export of Ukrainian weapons will be ready in 10 days - Zelenskyy20.09.25, 15:48 • 3721 view

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
United Nations General Assembly
Africa
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine