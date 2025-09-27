Zelenskyy: arms exports will be controlled until the end of the war, main destinations are Europe, USA, Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that arms exports would be controlled until the end of the war, and also revealed the main destinations - Europe, the USA, the Middle East, reports UNN.

Regarding the issue of controlled arms exports, specifically controlled, because it is the export of weapons that the Ukrainian army does not have a shortage of. The priority is the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and where we can produce more, and the Ukrainian army does not need more, we can export this surplus.

According to him, the money from arms exports will be spent on what is lacking, in particular on scarce drones, i.e., interceptors, long-range, etc.

Our priority is to equip the Ukrainian army, and our priority will remain so until the end of the war, in any case. Therefore, exports will also be controlled until the end of the war. As for the destinations, there are Europe, the USA, the Middle East. An agreement was reached with the African continent at the UN General Assembly platform, there are already proposals from several African countries and a request for representation in Africa.