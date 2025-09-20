The concept of controlled export of Ukrainian weapons will be ready in 10 days - Zelenskyy

$41.250.05
48.780.01
ukenru
01:11 PM • 3578 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
10:19 AM • 8762 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
08:41 AM • 15919 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 36928 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 45746 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 47726 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 40542 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 49030 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 61971 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 33843 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.6m/s
63%
754mm
Popular news
US reduces arms supplies to Europe - The AtlanticSeptember 20, 04:38 AM • 25460 views
Russian missile hits residential high-rise in Dnipro: one dead, wounded - OVAPhotoSeptember 20, 04:40 AM • 18170 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russia's night attack on UkraineSeptember 20, 06:16 AM • 17531 views
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations08:02 AM • 21103 views
Russian attack on Kyiv region affected three districts: consequences shownPhoto08:13 AM • 8148 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs08:41 AM • 15950 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 36959 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 49004 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 61981 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 50527 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Serhiy Lysak
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 49045 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 49002 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 22964 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 25530 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 28218 views
Actual
MiG-31
Facebook
TikTok
Bild
The Guardian

The concept of controlled export of Ukrainian weapons will be ready in 10 days - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will present the concept of controlled arms exports in 10 days to finance the production of drones needed for the front. This will allow selling surplus naval drones and other modern weapons that are produced in greater quantities than Ukraine needs.

The concept of controlled export of Ukrainian weapons will be ready in 10 days - Zelenskyy

In 10 days, Ukraine will present a concept for controlled export of Ukrainian weapons, particularly regarding naval drones, which are produced in much larger quantities than needed. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

An important decision regarding the controlled export of our weapons. We are currently at a point where we have weapons, we have capabilities, and we lack funding. And this is already a permanent feeling that we are constantly in some kind of deficit, but we really don't want to reduce production capabilities. During the war, no one wants to take risks, but we need money to produce certain very necessary types of weapons, such as drones for the front. Therefore, I think so: in about 10 days, we will have a concept for export 

- said Zelenskyy.

He gave an example that Ukraine can produce more naval drones than there is a need for.

This means that either we reduce production capabilities, or we allow selling exactly the quantity we can. Then we get the corresponding money, which we can spend on a deficit drone, for which we have no money and which we do not have on the battlefield in sufficient quantities. That is, we have some high-quality weapons, we have a surplus and production capabilities. To give money for this when we have a deficit, well, you understand, it's unreasonable. But we don't want to reduce production. There will be three platforms. The first platform is the USA, the second platform is Europe, the third platform is other countries. There will be both private and state export, but with control over what we have in warehouses, with an understanding of what is decreasing, what is increasing 

- added Zelenskyy.

Addition

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the deficit in funding for weapons production in Ukraine will be covered starting this year, in particular, through the controlled export of some types of our weapons.

Thanks to such controlled exports, we will increase the production of drones for the front. We will have finances. Certain types of weapons – and these are modern weapons – we can produce in much larger volumes than we can finance ourselves, and certain types of weapons are already in much larger volumes than we actually need today in Ukraine. An example is naval drones, which the world is counting on and which we have in surplus, as well as anti-tank weapons, some other types 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

In Lviv, at the Defense Tech Valley investment summit, a new model of the TOLOKA underwater drone was presented.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Defence City
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine