The concept of controlled export of Ukrainian weapons will be ready in 10 days - Zelenskyy

In 10 days, Ukraine will present a concept for controlled export of Ukrainian weapons, particularly regarding naval drones, which are produced in much larger quantities than needed. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

An important decision regarding the controlled export of our weapons. We are currently at a point where we have weapons, we have capabilities, and we lack funding. And this is already a permanent feeling that we are constantly in some kind of deficit, but we really don't want to reduce production capabilities. During the war, no one wants to take risks, but we need money to produce certain very necessary types of weapons, such as drones for the front. Therefore, I think so: in about 10 days, we will have a concept for export - said Zelenskyy.

He gave an example that Ukraine can produce more naval drones than there is a need for.

This means that either we reduce production capabilities, or we allow selling exactly the quantity we can. Then we get the corresponding money, which we can spend on a deficit drone, for which we have no money and which we do not have on the battlefield in sufficient quantities. That is, we have some high-quality weapons, we have a surplus and production capabilities. To give money for this when we have a deficit, well, you understand, it's unreasonable. But we don't want to reduce production. There will be three platforms. The first platform is the USA, the second platform is Europe, the third platform is other countries. There will be both private and state export, but with control over what we have in warehouses, with an understanding of what is decreasing, what is increasing - added Zelenskyy.

Addition

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that the deficit in funding for weapons production in Ukraine will be covered starting this year, in particular, through the controlled export of some types of our weapons.

Thanks to such controlled exports, we will increase the production of drones for the front. We will have finances. Certain types of weapons – and these are modern weapons – we can produce in much larger volumes than we can finance ourselves, and certain types of weapons are already in much larger volumes than we actually need today in Ukraine. An example is naval drones, which the world is counting on and which we have in surplus, as well as anti-tank weapons, some other types - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

In Lviv, at the Defense Tech Valley investment summit, a new model of the TOLOKA underwater drone was presented.