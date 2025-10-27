$42.000.10
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 11909 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 16606 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 29320 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 25976 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 31173 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 37818 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 40704 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36495 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34445 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28232 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Defense Minister Shmyhal met with Croatian counterpart: agreed on joint arms production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1348 views

Ukraine and Croatia have agreed to expand joint arms production. A Letter of Intent on deepening defense-industrial cooperation was signed.

Defense Minister Shmyhal met with Croatian counterpart: agreed on joint arms production

Ukraine and Croatia are expanding cooperation in the field of defense and joint arms production. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal after a meeting in Kyiv with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Croatia Ivan Anušić, writes UNN.

Details

Today in Kyiv, we signed a Letter of Intent with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Defense of Croatia Ivan Anušić regarding the deepening of defense-industrial cooperation.

– Shmyhal reported.

According to him, at the beginning of next year, the countries will hold a joint industrial forum of defense product manufacturers.

The minister also thanked Zagreb for its consistent support of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

I thanked Croatia for the 13 packages of military aid totaling over €200 million. We expect the 14th package of aid soon and the 15th by the end of this year.

– Shmyhal emphasized.

During the negotiations, the parties also discussed Croatia's involvement in the European security mechanism SAFE and in the PURL initiative, aimed at strengthening the defense-industrial potential of partners.

Special attention was paid to humanitarian demining – an area in which Croatia has many years of experience.

He noted Croatia's role in the work of the Demining Coalition. The experience of a country friendly to us is important in clearing our land. The Croatian company DOK-ING has already delivered 69 demining machines and started producing spare parts in Ukraine.

– emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense.

The parties also agreed to expand cooperation in the field of unmanned technologies.

We discussed the potential for participation in the joint production initiative of FPV drones. We see Croatia's interest in this opportunity.

– Shmyhal noted.

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, the partnership with Croatia is an example of effective European solidarity, which strengthens both Ukrainian and collective security on the continent.

Recall

Today, Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anušić arrived in Ukraine for a two-day visit.

Stepan Haftko

