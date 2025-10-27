Defense Minister Shmyhal met with Croatian counterpart: agreed on joint arms production

Ukraine and Croatia are expanding cooperation in the field of defense and joint arms production. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal after a meeting in Kyiv with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Croatia Ivan Anušić, writes UNN.

Details

Today in Kyiv, we signed a Letter of Intent with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Defense of Croatia Ivan Anušić regarding the deepening of defense-industrial cooperation. – Shmyhal reported.

According to him, at the beginning of next year, the countries will hold a joint industrial forum of defense product manufacturers.

The minister also thanked Zagreb for its consistent support of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

I thanked Croatia for the 13 packages of military aid totaling over €200 million. We expect the 14th package of aid soon and the 15th by the end of this year. – Shmyhal emphasized.

During the negotiations, the parties also discussed Croatia's involvement in the European security mechanism SAFE and in the PURL initiative, aimed at strengthening the defense-industrial potential of partners.

Special attention was paid to humanitarian demining – an area in which Croatia has many years of experience.

He noted Croatia's role in the work of the Demining Coalition. The experience of a country friendly to us is important in clearing our land. The Croatian company DOK-ING has already delivered 69 demining machines and started producing spare parts in Ukraine. – emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense.

The parties also agreed to expand cooperation in the field of unmanned technologies.

We discussed the potential for participation in the joint production initiative of FPV drones. We see Croatia's interest in this opportunity. – Shmyhal noted.

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, the partnership with Croatia is an example of effective European solidarity, which strengthens both Ukrainian and collective security on the continent.

Recall

Today, Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anušić arrived in Ukraine for a two-day visit.