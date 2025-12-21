Power outages will be fewer from December 24 - Svyrydenko

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 10377 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 18699 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 21064 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 35299 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 63289 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 69178 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 42724 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 36784 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 38185 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 43197 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.1m/s
94%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian forces advanced in Kupyansk, Russians intensified activity in Sumy region - ISWDecember 21, 08:42 AM • 7714 views
33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of spaceDecember 21, 09:37 AM • 12322 views
Russians will celebrate 2026 in austerity mode - intelligenceDecember 21, 10:37 AM • 6406 views
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean WindPhoto01:13 PM • 10451 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 11743 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 11759 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 37964 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 69176 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 108621 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 79322 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 15194 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 17098 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 29380 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 48872 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 35120 views
Actual
Social network
The Guardian
Technology
Film
Series

Power outages will be fewer from December 24 - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will redirect up to 1 GW of electricity for the needs of the population by December 24. This will reduce the number of outages, balancing the energy system.

Power outages will be fewer from December 24 - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed all responsible bodies to ensure the unconditional implementation of the decision to redirect the released energy resource for the needs of the population by December 24. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, this refers to a volume of up to 1 GW of electricity. It became available as a result of reviewing the list of critical infrastructure facilities.

Svyrydenko emphasized that "this is one of the steps that will help balance the energy system and reduce the number of outages for people."

"We are also working in other areas, including increasing electricity imports, restoring generation damaged by enemy attacks, and increasing individual generation," the Prime Minister added.

Recall

Earlier, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the duration of electricity outages in Ukraine is expected to decrease this weekend. This is due to the coordination of actions to restore the energy system and provide reserves after the shelling.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukraine