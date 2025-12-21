Power outages will be fewer from December 24 - Svyrydenko
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will redirect up to 1 GW of electricity for the needs of the population by December 24. This will reduce the number of outages, balancing the energy system.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed all responsible bodies to ensure the unconditional implementation of the decision to redirect the released energy resource for the needs of the population by December 24. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.
Details
According to her, this refers to a volume of up to 1 GW of electricity. It became available as a result of reviewing the list of critical infrastructure facilities.
Svyrydenko emphasized that "this is one of the steps that will help balance the energy system and reduce the number of outages for people."
"We are also working in other areas, including increasing electricity imports, restoring generation damaged by enemy attacks, and increasing individual generation," the Prime Minister added.
Recall
Earlier, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the duration of electricity outages in Ukraine is expected to decrease this weekend. This is due to the coordination of actions to restore the energy system and provide reserves after the shelling.