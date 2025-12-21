Power outages will be fewer from December 24 - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed all responsible bodies to ensure the unconditional implementation of the decision to redirect the released energy resource for the needs of the population by December 24. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, this refers to a volume of up to 1 GW of electricity. It became available as a result of reviewing the list of critical infrastructure facilities.

Svyrydenko emphasized that "this is one of the steps that will help balance the energy system and reduce the number of outages for people."

"We are also working in other areas, including increasing electricity imports, restoring generation damaged by enemy attacks, and increasing individual generation," the Prime Minister added.

Recall

Earlier, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the duration of electricity outages in Ukraine is expected to decrease this weekend. This is due to the coordination of actions to restore the energy system and provide reserves after the shelling.