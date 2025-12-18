Over 200 Indian citizens became mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian army: Delhi confirms mass casualties

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 12175 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 22328 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21038 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38410 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30093 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17567 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18413 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13878 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28475 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11636 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
93%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4656 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4038 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 9680 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7368 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4566 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 38410 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28475 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37693 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33525 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59445 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Hungary
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7488 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61490 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43285 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41335 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47521 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
Heating

Over 200 Indian citizens became mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian army: Delhi confirms mass casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11561 views

The Indian government has confirmed the recruitment of over 200 of its citizens by Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. At least 26 Indians have died, and seven more are missing.

Over 200 Indian citizens became mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian army: Delhi confirms mass casualties

The Indian government has officially stated that over two hundred cases of Indian citizens being recruited by Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine have been recorded. Currently, at least 26 Indians are known to have died, and seven more are considered missing. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Relatives of Indian mercenaries claim that Russian agents lured young men with promises of legal work in the service or construction sector with high salaries. 

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Africa against Russian recruitment after incident with Botswana citizens15.12.25, 17:50 • 6939 views

However, upon arrival in Russia, foreigners were forced to sign contracts in Russian, the content of which they could not understand due to the language barrier. Instead of the promised vacancies, the Indians were sent directly to the combat zone.

Repatriation attempts and government warnings

Official Delhi continues difficult negotiations with Moscow regarding the return of its citizens. So far, more than 100 people have been repatriated, but about 50 more Indians remain part of the occupation forces.

India, along with Nepal and Sri Lanka, has issued an urgent appeal to its residents not to fall for false job offers in Russia. 

The authorities of South Asian countries emphasize that promises of easy money are part of an established scheme for forced recruitment of foreigners into military actions against Ukraine. The Russian side, in turn, continues to insist that recruitment is carried out exclusively on a voluntary basis.

Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia has launched a massive recruitment of mercenaries in Iran14.12.25, 15:59 • 3959 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Sri Lanka
Botswana
Nepal
Ukraine
Iran