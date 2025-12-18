The Indian government has officially stated that over two hundred cases of Indian citizens being recruited by Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine have been recorded. Currently, at least 26 Indians are known to have died, and seven more are considered missing. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Relatives of Indian mercenaries claim that Russian agents lured young men with promises of legal work in the service or construction sector with high salaries.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Africa against Russian recruitment after incident with Botswana citizens

However, upon arrival in Russia, foreigners were forced to sign contracts in Russian, the content of which they could not understand due to the language barrier. Instead of the promised vacancies, the Indians were sent directly to the combat zone.

Repatriation attempts and government warnings

Official Delhi continues difficult negotiations with Moscow regarding the return of its citizens. So far, more than 100 people have been repatriated, but about 50 more Indians remain part of the occupation forces.

India, along with Nepal and Sri Lanka, has issued an urgent appeal to its residents not to fall for false job offers in Russia.

The authorities of South Asian countries emphasize that promises of easy money are part of an established scheme for forced recruitment of foreigners into military actions against Ukraine. The Russian side, in turn, continues to insist that recruitment is carried out exclusively on a voluntary basis.

Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia has launched a massive recruitment of mercenaries in Iran