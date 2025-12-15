Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Africa against Russian recruitment after incident with Botswana citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to reports that two citizens of Botswana allegedly became victims of deceptive recruitment schemes related to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The foreign ministry stated that this process indicates a systemic policy of the Kremlin aimed at involving foreigners in the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the MFA statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that it is "concerned that young citizens of Botswana could have fallen under the influence of manipulations and false promises with the aim of involving them in a foreign war."

The Ministry emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian side has been systematically recruiting, particularly in African countries, using deceptive offers under the guise of employment or education. The fact that recruitment involves signing formal contracts directly with the Ministry of Defense or the General Staff of the Russian Federation clearly indicates the involvement of Russian state institutions.

These practices cannot be considered as isolated crimes or the activities of unauthorized intermediaries. They are an organized and systemic policy implemented by the Russian state apparatus within the framework of an aggressive war against Ukraine, which constitutes a gross violation of the UN Charter, norms of international humanitarian law, and fundamental human rights standards. — the MFA statement reads.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry welcomed the proactive steps of the Government of the Republic of Botswana aimed at verifying information and warning its citizens against dubious international recruitment schemes. Ukraine called on all governments of African states to remain vigilant, expose such cases, and take measures to prevent their citizens from being drawn into the war through disinformation, coercion, or financial incentives.

