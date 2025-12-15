Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Africa against Russian recruitment after incident with Botswana citizens

$42.190.08
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 5750 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 6316 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 7368 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14615 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 14802 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 18027 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 20056 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 20944 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 21688 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Earthquake in Bukovyna this morning: detailsDecember 15, 07:57 AM • 9192 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detainedDecember 15, 09:49 AM • 19145 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 20563 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhoto01:18 PM • 7922 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 11673 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 14577 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 11933 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 20843 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 79234 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 96258 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 22723 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 39902 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 41170 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 45572 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 80360 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Africa against Russian recruitment after incident with Botswana citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warned African countries against Russian recruitment after two Botswana citizens allegedly became victims of recruitment. The ministry emphasized that Russia systematically recruits foreigners under the guise of employment or education, which is an organized state policy.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Africa against Russian recruitment after incident with Botswana citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to reports that two citizens of Botswana allegedly became victims of deceptive recruitment schemes related to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The foreign ministry stated that this process indicates a systemic policy of the Kremlin aimed at involving foreigners in the war. This is reported by UNN with reference to the MFA statement.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that it is "concerned that young citizens of Botswana could have fallen under the influence of manipulations and false promises with the aim of involving them in a foreign war."

Russian Embassy in Iran disavows letter offering recruitment for war in Ukraine10.12.25, 13:26 • 3981 view

The Ministry emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian side has been systematically recruiting, particularly in African countries, using deceptive offers under the guise of employment or education. The fact that recruitment involves signing formal contracts directly with the Ministry of Defense or the General Staff of the Russian Federation clearly indicates the involvement of Russian state institutions.

These practices cannot be considered as isolated crimes or the activities of unauthorized intermediaries. They are an organized and systemic policy implemented by the Russian state apparatus within the framework of an aggressive war against Ukraine, which constitutes a gross violation of the UN Charter, norms of international humanitarian law, and fundamental human rights standards.

— the MFA statement reads.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry welcomed the proactive steps of the Government of the Republic of Botswana aimed at verifying information and warning its citizens against dubious international recruitment schemes. Ukraine called on all governments of African states to remain vigilant, expose such cases, and take measures to prevent their citizens from being drawn into the war through disinformation, coercion, or financial incentives.

Russia has involved foreigners from 128 countries in the war against Ukraine28.11.25, 23:48 • 5860 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
United Nations
Botswana
Ukraine
Iran