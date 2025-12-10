Russian Embassy in Iran disavows letter offering recruitment for war in Ukraine

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
11:00 AM • 1044 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 9836 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 11769 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 23911 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 39295 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 39335 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 30822 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 62789 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 42076 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 27987 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.4m/s
85%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia intensifies strikes on civilian targets, showing no intention of achieving peace - EU representative to the UNDecember 10, 01:39 AM • 11682 views
In Luhansk, a river was turned into a toxic collector - CNSDecember 10, 02:10 AM • 13599 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 23817 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 14969 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 12214 views
Publications
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 9836 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 23963 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 62789 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 48179 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 66844 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 1500 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 12321 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 17884 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 35593 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 35457 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tor missile system
Tu-160
Tu-95

Russian Embassy in Iran disavows letter offering recruitment for war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The Russian Embassy in Iran stated that letters offering to recruit Iranians for the war in Ukraine are being sent by malicious actors. The advertisement promises $20,000 for signing a contract and a monthly salary of $2,000.

Russian Embassy in Iran disavows letter offering recruitment for war in Ukraine

The Russian Embassy in Iran reported that a letter with a proposal to recruit Iranians for the war with Ukraine via the Internet is allegedly being sent by fraudsters, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

In October, Oleg Aleksandrov, a representative of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, reported that Russian special services in Afghanistan were recruiting former Afghan servicemen, special forces and intelligence officers for the war.

However, the Russian Embassy in Iran reported that a letter with a proposal to recruit Iranians for the war with Ukraine via the Internet is allegedly being sent by fraudsters.

"Neither the embassy nor any official Russian structure has any relation to it," the statement said.

The advertisement, which the embassy called a fake, promises to pay $20,000 as soon as the contract is signed, and a monthly salary of $2,000.

This letter, in particular, mentions training in the city of Ufa and the organization of language courses. Delegated tasks also vary from service in "assault units" to "UAV operator". Monthly payments can also vary depending on the locality.

In addition, the Russian embassy denies direct involvement in the recruitment of Iranians, but various reports indicate that the recruitment of foreigners to participate in the war against Ukraine is often carried out through unofficial channels and through shell companies.

Russia recruits Ukrainian children into its army directly in schools in the occupied territories - CPD10.12.25, 07:45 • 2552 views

Add

In October, Oleg Aleksandrov, a representative of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, reported that Russian special services in Afghanistan were recruiting former Afghan servicemen, special forces and intelligence officers for the war.

The publication also reminds that dozens of families from all over India gathered in early November in New Delhi to ask high-ranking officials to bring their loved ones home from Russia. According to them, their people fell into a secret network that took them to Russia with the promise of legal work, and then sent them to fight on the front lines in Ukraine.

After it became clear that some recruitment agencies in Kenya had fraudulently recruited citizens of the country into the Russian army, the government is preparing a new law designed to strengthen control.

Recruited militants for the war in Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation: a man in Iraq was sentenced to life imprisonment29.09.25, 20:22 • 7441 view

A scandal related to recruitment recently erupted in South Africa: one of the daughters of former South African President Jacob Zuma filed a complaint with the police against her sister, accusing her of recruiting men for the war in Ukraine, who were promised that in Russia they would be trained as security guards, but were fraudulently forced to join the army.

Thousands of natives of Central Asian countries who recently received Russian citizenship are also fighting on the side of Russia against Ukraine.

Criminal network uncovered in Kenya that fraudulently recruited citizens for Russia's war against Ukraine27.09.25, 15:42 • 5884 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
New Delhi
Afghanistan
Kenya
India
South Africa
Ukraine
Iran