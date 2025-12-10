Russian Embassy in Iran disavows letter offering recruitment for war in Ukraine

The Russian Embassy in Iran reported that a letter with a proposal to recruit Iranians for the war with Ukraine via the Internet is allegedly being sent by fraudsters, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

In October, Oleg Aleksandrov, a representative of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, reported that Russian special services in Afghanistan were recruiting former Afghan servicemen, special forces and intelligence officers for the war.

However, the Russian Embassy in Iran reported that a letter with a proposal to recruit Iranians for the war with Ukraine via the Internet is allegedly being sent by fraudsters.

"Neither the embassy nor any official Russian structure has any relation to it," the statement said.

The advertisement, which the embassy called a fake, promises to pay $20,000 as soon as the contract is signed, and a monthly salary of $2,000.

This letter, in particular, mentions training in the city of Ufa and the organization of language courses. Delegated tasks also vary from service in "assault units" to "UAV operator". Monthly payments can also vary depending on the locality.

In addition, the Russian embassy denies direct involvement in the recruitment of Iranians, but various reports indicate that the recruitment of foreigners to participate in the war against Ukraine is often carried out through unofficial channels and through shell companies.

The publication also reminds that dozens of families from all over India gathered in early November in New Delhi to ask high-ranking officials to bring their loved ones home from Russia. According to them, their people fell into a secret network that took them to Russia with the promise of legal work, and then sent them to fight on the front lines in Ukraine.

After it became clear that some recruitment agencies in Kenya had fraudulently recruited citizens of the country into the Russian army, the government is preparing a new law designed to strengthen control.

A scandal related to recruitment recently erupted in South Africa: one of the daughters of former South African President Jacob Zuma filed a complaint with the police against her sister, accusing her of recruiting men for the war in Ukraine, who were promised that in Russia they would be trained as security guards, but were fraudulently forced to join the army.

Thousands of natives of Central Asian countries who recently received Russian citizenship are also fighting on the side of Russia against Ukraine.

