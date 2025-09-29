In Iraq, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for human trafficking after he recruited Iraqis to fight on Russia's side against Ukraine, AP News reports, according to UNN.

An Iraqi man was sentenced to life in prison for human trafficking after he recruited Iraqis to fight on Russia's side against Ukraine. - court officials said on Monday.

An Iraqi judicial official and a senior security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they identified the man as Risan Falah Kamel.

The Najaf court reported that the verdict was issued based on Iraq's anti-human trafficking law.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers captured Togolese citizens who were fighting on Russia's side. Among them were young Togolese citizens whom the Russians lured into the war by deception. The ministry noted that most Togolese citizens, particularly young students, left Togo on alleged scholarships offered by organizations claiming to be based in Russia.