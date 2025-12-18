Odesa-Reni highway blocked in both directions after Russian attacks

After the Russian attacks, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway has been temporarily stopped in both directions, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway has been temporarily stopped in both directions. Resumption of traffic will be announced additionally. - Kiper said.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration urged, if possible, to refrain from driving on this section of the road.

Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Odesa region led to a state-level emergency