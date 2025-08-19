Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not

Great Britain, France, and Germany are likely to send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine. Trump rules out the participation of American troops in this mission.

UNN reports with reference to Fox News and Sky News.

Details

When asked about the prospects of security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump replied that it is European countries that "will provide them."

They want to have troops on the ground. I don't think that will be a problem - Trump noted

The US President was referring to France, Germany, and Great Britain.

Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, says he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin "will be good," but if not, "the situation will be difficult."

According to the head of the White House, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin are currently "doing well."

Regarding US troops in Ukraine

When asked if Trump could guarantee that American troops "would not be on the ground," Trump replied: "You have my guarantee, and I am president."

"I'm just trying to stop people from being killed," Trump added.

Recall

In key aspects - territory, aid, protection - Kyiv and Moscow have significant differences. But President Trump insists that a direct peace agreement is quite realistic, despite significant disputes.

At the negotiating table in the Oval Office, in addition to the Ukrainian side, the US, and European representatives, the "voice of Putin" was invisibly present, CNN writes. And although Trump chose an optimistic tone, his seemingly affirmative question "when" indicates whether the Kremlin is really ready to negotiate an end to aggression in Ukraine.