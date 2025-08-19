$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 1796 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 10351 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12271 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 13998 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 15630 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 17512 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 67172 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 57048 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 72021 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 90766 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.2m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 85058 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 75097 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 10141 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 78681 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 11743 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 10323 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12245 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 13973 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 8052 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 15618 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 7124 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 75191 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 45031 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 102653 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 92104 views
Actual
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
The Guardian
United States dollar

Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1810 views

Donald Trump stated that European countries will send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine. He did not announce the participation of American troops in this mission.

Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not

Great Britain, France, and Germany are likely to send troops to ensure peace in Ukraine. Trump rules out the participation of American troops in this mission.

UNN reports with reference to Fox News and Sky News.

Details

When asked about the prospects of security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump replied that it is European countries that "will provide them."

They want to have troops on the ground. I don't think that will be a problem

- Trump noted

The US President was referring to France, Germany, and Great Britain.

Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, says he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin "will be good," but if not, "the situation will be difficult."

According to the head of the White House, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin are currently "doing well."

Regarding US troops in Ukraine

When asked if Trump could guarantee that American troops "would not be on the ground," Trump replied: "You have my guarantee, and I am president."

"I'm just trying to stop people from being killed," Trump added.

Recall

In key aspects - territory, aid, protection - Kyiv and Moscow have significant differences. But President Trump insists that a direct peace agreement is quite realistic, despite significant disputes.

At the negotiating table in the Oval Office, in addition to the Ukrainian side, the US, and European representatives, the "voice of Putin" was invisibly present, CNN writes. And although Trump chose an optimistic tone, his seemingly affirmative question "when" indicates whether the Kremlin is really ready to negotiate an end to aggression in Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine