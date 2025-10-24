Zaluzhnyi has a political project – political scientist

The public organization "State Defense" is directly connected with the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and has effectively become his political project. This was written by political scientist Valentyn Hladkykh in his Facebook post.

The political scientist notes that a clear political structure with public messages, allies, and regional activity is forming around this organization.

"The NGO "State Defense" did what experienced PR specialists would call a soft entry into the public sphere," writes Hladkykh.

In his opinion, a telling episode was when Roman Pudliak, co-coordinator of the veteran wing of the organization's Lviv branch, met with Valerii Zaluzhnyi in London. The ex-commander-in-chief not only took a photo with the military man but also talked to him and signed the organization's flag.

"If this is not a symbolic blessing of the project, then what is?" Hladkykh remarks. He also adds that the regional branches of the NGO show activity from veteran communities who directly call Zaluzhnyi their guide, and "internal communication within the structure does not hide a political subtext."

Hladkykh reminds that the media has already reported on the creation of Zaluzhnyi's headquarters in London, which involves politicians from Petro Poroshenko's inner circle – Serhiy Pashynskyi, Viktoriia Siumar, Ihor Hryniv, and Serhiy Naiev (responsible for the so-called mobilization direction – attracting military personnel).

"The campaign has started – there is an organizational structure, clear messages, allies, and public events. Now it remains to wait for the official announcement," writes the political scientist. In his opinion, Zaluzhnyi is well aware of who is forming his future political team.

"State Defense is not an ordinary public initiative. It is a carefully assembled political tool, and if someone previously thought it was Budanov's story – today it is clear: this is Zaluzhnyi's party. It just isn't called that yet. Finally, sociologists can include not an abstract "Zaluzhnyi's party" in the ratings, but a very specific one – "State Defense" by Valerii Zaluzhnyi," – Hladkykh concludes.