$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1822 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 4598 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 7888 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms tomorrow: Level I danger declared
07:57 AM • 19516 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 35614 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53635 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 25093 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 19285 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 21682 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31507 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
92%
741mm
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday07:11 AM • 28949 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 31863 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv region07:48 AM • 31239 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 16952 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideo09:56 AM • 21735 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1884 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 12299 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 13407 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 53660 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 54706 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 326 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhoto09:50 AM • 17191 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhoto07:30 AM • 32119 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 28515 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 32553 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Facebook

Zaluzhnyi has a political project – political scientist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Political scientist Valentyn Hladkykh claims that the public organization "State Protection" is a political project of Valerii Zaluzhnyi. In his opinion, this organization forms a clear political structure with public messages and activity in the regions.

Zaluzhnyi has a political project – political scientist

The public organization "State Defense" is directly connected with the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and has effectively become his political project. This was written by political scientist Valentyn Hladkykh in his Facebook post.

The political scientist notes that a clear political structure with public messages, allies, and regional activity is forming around this organization.

"The NGO "State Defense" did what experienced PR specialists would call a soft entry into the public sphere," writes Hladkykh.

In his opinion, a telling episode was when Roman Pudliak, co-coordinator of the veteran wing of the organization's Lviv branch, met with Valerii Zaluzhnyi in London. The ex-commander-in-chief not only took a photo with the military man but also talked to him and signed the organization's flag.

"If this is not a symbolic blessing of the project, then what is?" Hladkykh remarks. He also adds that the regional branches of the NGO show activity from veteran communities who directly call Zaluzhnyi their guide, and "internal communication within the structure does not hide a political subtext."

Hladkykh reminds that the media has already reported on the creation of Zaluzhnyi's headquarters in London, which involves politicians from Petro Poroshenko's inner circle Serhiy Pashynskyi, Viktoriia Siumar, Ihor Hryniv, and Serhiy Naiev (responsible for the so-called mobilization direction attracting military personnel).

"The campaign has started – there is an organizational structure, clear messages, allies, and public events. Now it remains to wait for the official announcement," writes the political scientist. In his opinion, Zaluzhnyi is well aware of who is forming his future political team.

"State Defense is not an ordinary public initiative. It is a carefully assembled political tool, and if someone previously thought it was Budanov's story – today it is clear: this is Zaluzhnyi's party. It just isn't called that yet. Finally, sociologists can include not an abstract "Zaluzhnyi's party" in the ratings, but a very specific one – "State Defense" by Valerii Zaluzhnyi," – Hladkykh concludes.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Valentyn Hladkykh
Elections
Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine
Valerii Zaluzhnyi