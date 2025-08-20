$41.360.10
Exclusive
11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Exclusive
06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Musk reacted to the WSJ article regarding his plans to suspend the creation of a political party

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1824 views

Elon Musk denied The Wall Street Journal's information about suspending plans to create his own party and supporting J.D. Vance. The billionaire stated that "nothing the WSJ says should be considered true."

Musk reacted to the WSJ article regarding his plans to suspend the creation of a political party

Billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk stated that The Wall Street Journal's information about him suspending his intentions to create his own party and being ready to support J.D. Vance in the presidential elections is untrue. Musk reported this on his "X" social media page, writes UNN.

Details

Nothing WSJ says should be thought of as true

- Musk wrote briefly.

Context

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Elon Musk is gradually suspending plans to create his own political party. At the same time, he allegedly may support Vice President J.D. Vance if he decides to run for president.

Earlier, Musk announced his intention to create a political party in July after a public dispute with US President Donald Trump over a tax cut and spending bill. Now, according to WSJ, he has recently partially focused on maintaining ties with Vice President J.D. Vance. He also allegedly admitted to his associates that creating a political party would harm his relationship with Vance.

The publication writes that the billionaire is considering using some of his financial resources to support Vance if he decides to run for president in 2028.

Addition

Elon Musk announced the creation of a new political party, the "American Party," after polling his subscribers. The party's goal is to "restore freedom" to the United States by opposing the two-party system.

Pavlo Zinchenko

