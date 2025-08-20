Musk reacted to the WSJ article regarding his plans to suspend the creation of a political party

Billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk stated that The Wall Street Journal's information about him suspending his intentions to create his own party and being ready to support J.D. Vance in the presidential elections is untrue. Musk reported this on his "X" social media page, writes UNN.

Details

Nothing WSJ says should be thought of as true - Musk wrote briefly.

Context

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Elon Musk is gradually suspending plans to create his own political party. At the same time, he allegedly may support Vice President J.D. Vance if he decides to run for president.

Earlier, Musk announced his intention to create a political party in July after a public dispute with US President Donald Trump over a tax cut and spending bill. Now, according to WSJ, he has recently partially focused on maintaining ties with Vice President J.D. Vance. He also allegedly admitted to his associates that creating a political party would harm his relationship with Vance.

The publication writes that the billionaire is considering using some of his financial resources to support Vance if he decides to run for president in 2028.

Addition

Elon Musk announced the creation of a new political party, the "American Party," after polling his subscribers. The party's goal is to "restore freedom" to the United States by opposing the two-party system.