Great Britain will help Ukraine hold elections after the war - The Independent

The Electoral Commission of Great Britain and the Central Election Commission of Ukraine today, August 19, signed an agreement on the development and deepening of cooperation on electoral issues. In particular, Great Britain is ready to support Ukraine in its preparation for future post-war elections. This was reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

It is noted that cooperation will take many forms, including the exchange of best practices between commissions in the field of election administration, cybersecurity, and voter education.

"The visit was organized jointly with the Council of Europe and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. The Ukrainian delegation participated in a series of meetings in Great Britain, discussing issues such as disinformation and misinformation, foreign interference in elections, physical and cybersecurity in elections, out-of-country voting, public awareness, and regulation of political financing. This information will help the Ukrainian Commission in planning future post-war elections," the commission added.

The Executive Director of the Electoral Commission of Great Britain, Vijay Rangarajan, emphasized that "holding well-organized elections that enjoy public trust is crucial for a healthy and free democracy.

We are ready to support Ukraine in its preparation for future post-war elections - said Rangarajan.

CEC Chairman Oleh Didenko stated that "in preparing for difficult post-war elections, establishing cooperation and familiarizing ourselves with important processes such as voting abroad and combating disinformation will allow us to effectively and efficiently prepare for the most difficult elections in the history of our country."

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a joint press conference with Donald Trump, confirmed his readiness to hold elections. This requires appropriate "security conditions."