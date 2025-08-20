White House launches TikTok account (video)

On Tuesday, August 19, the White House launched an official account on the social network TikTok, named @whitehouse. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, Bloomberg.

Details

The first video showed footage of Trump with his words: "I am your voice," and the caption to the video read: "America, we are BACK! Hello, TikTok?"

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the administration seeks to convey the president's "historic successes" to the widest possible audience. According to her, during the election campaign, Trump already dominated TikTok, and now the team wants to build on that success.

