White House launches TikTok account (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 220 views

The White House has opened an official TikTok account under the name @whitehouse. The first video features footage of Trump saying, "I am your voice," and the caption for the video reads: "America, we are BACK! Hello, TikTok?".

White House launches TikTok account (video)

On Tuesday, August 19, the White House launched an official account on the social network TikTok, named @whitehouse. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, Bloomberg.

Details

The first video showed footage of Trump with his words: "I am your voice," and the caption to the video read: "America, we are BACK! Hello, TikTok?"

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the administration seeks to convey the president's "historic successes" to the widest possible audience. According to her, during the election campaign, Trump already dominated TikTok, and now the team wants to build on that success.

Trump announced talks with China on TikTok deal05.07.25, 11:51 • 2105 views

