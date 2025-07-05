$41.720.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump announced talks with China on TikTok deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 255 views

US President Donald Trump announced the start of negotiations with China on a possible deal regarding TikTok. He noted that the US has "largely" concluded an agreement on the sale of the application.

Trump announced talks with China on TikTok deal

US President Donald Trump said he would begin talks with China on Monday or Tuesday regarding a possible deal on TikTok, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

He said on Friday that the United States had "largely" reached a deal to sell the short video app TikTok.

"I think we'll start on Monday or Tuesday... talks with China, maybe with President Xi or one of his representatives, but we largely have a deal," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump said the United States would likely have to get approval for the deal from China.

When asked how confident he was that China would agree to the deal, he said: "I'm not sure, but I think so. President Xi and I have a great relationship, and I think it's good for them. I think the deal is good for China and for us."

Addition

Last month, Trump extended the deadline for China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets to September 17.

This spring, work was underway on a deal to spin off TikTok's US operations into a new US-based firm, with a controlling stake owned and managed by American investors, but it was halted after China made it clear it would not approve it following Trump's statements about high tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump said there is a group of rich people ready to buy TikTok29.06.25, 18:19 • 4821 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
ByteDance
TikTok
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States
