Trump announced talks with China on TikTok deal

US President Donald Trump said he would begin talks with China on Monday or Tuesday regarding a possible deal on TikTok, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

He said on Friday that the United States had "largely" reached a deal to sell the short video app TikTok.

"I think we'll start on Monday or Tuesday... talks with China, maybe with President Xi or one of his representatives, but we largely have a deal," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump said the United States would likely have to get approval for the deal from China.

When asked how confident he was that China would agree to the deal, he said: "I'm not sure, but I think so. President Xi and I have a great relationship, and I think it's good for them. I think the deal is good for China and for us."

Addition

Last month, Trump extended the deadline for China-based ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets to September 17.

This spring, work was underway on a deal to spin off TikTok's US operations into a new US-based firm, with a controlling stake owned and managed by American investors, but it was halted after China made it clear it would not approve it following Trump's statements about high tariffs on Chinese goods.

