Trump said there is a group of rich people ready to buy TikTok
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said he has found a group of "very wealthy people" who are ready to buy TikTok. He awaits approval from China and President Xi Jinping, and will reveal names in about two weeks.
US President Donald Trump said he had found a buyer for TikTok - a group of "very wealthy people" whose names he would reveal in about two weeks. He stated this in an interview on Fox News, as reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.
Details
We have a buyer for TikTok. I think I'll probably need China's approval, and I think President Xi will probably give it.
It's a group of very wealthy people
Addition
On June 18, it was reported that the White House said it would allow TikTok to continue operating in the US for another 90 days, extending the deadline for the popular Chinese social media application to divest a stake in the platform in accordance with US law.
In April, the deal to sell TikTok's American assets was suspended after China said it would not approve it due to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
Subsequently, Donald Trump stated that a deal to transfer TikTok to American companies for management is still possible, despite the recent pause.