Trump said there is a group of rich people ready to buy TikTok

US President Donald Trump said he had found a buyer for TikTok - a group of "very wealthy people" whose names he would reveal in about two weeks. He stated this in an interview on Fox News, as reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

We have a buyer for TikTok. I think I'll probably need China's approval, and I think President Xi will probably give it. - he said, referring to Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

It's a group of very wealthy people - added Trump.

Addition

On June 18, it was reported that the White House said it would allow TikTok to continue operating in the US for another 90 days, extending the deadline for the popular Chinese social media application to divest a stake in the platform in accordance with US law.

In April, the deal to sell TikTok's American assets was suspended after China said it would not approve it due to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Subsequently, Donald Trump stated that a deal to transfer TikTok to American companies for management is still possible, despite the recent pause.