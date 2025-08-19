Former colony inspector sentenced to 8 years in prison for collaborating with occupiers - SBI

The Kherson City Court sentenced a former inspector of the "Dariyivska Correctional Colony No. 10" to 8 years in prison. She voluntarily cooperated with the enemy during the occupation of Kherson region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

In 2022, she agreed to work for the occupation administration and took the position of colony inspector. After the liberation of the region, the woman had been hiding from Ukrainian law enforcement for a long time. - stated the SBI.

In early March 2025, the woman was exposed and detained. The court found the collaborator guilty under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced her to 8 years in prison with an additional ban on holding positions in law enforcement agencies for 10 years.

Recently, the SBU reported that collaborators who helped implement the Russian regime during the temporary occupation of the region were exposed and detained in Kherson. Among them are guards of torture chambers, a member of the Russian Interior Ministry's "special unit," a pseudo-referendum agitator, and officials of the occupation "structures."

