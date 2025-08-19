$41.260.08
August 19, 12:26 PM • 50793 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 81816 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 77446 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 76008 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 47570 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 33299 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 97676 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73353 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86569 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103839 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Former colony inspector sentenced to 8 years in prison for collaborating with occupiers - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

The Kherson City Court sentenced a former colony inspector to 8 years for collaborating with the Russians. The woman worked for the occupation administration and went into hiding after the region's liberation.

Former colony inspector sentenced to 8 years in prison for collaborating with occupiers - SBI

The Kherson City Court sentenced a former inspector of the "Dariyivska Correctional Colony No. 10" to 8 years in prison. She voluntarily cooperated with the enemy during the occupation of Kherson region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

In 2022, she agreed to work for the occupation administration and took the position of colony inspector. After the liberation of the region, the woman had been hiding from Ukrainian law enforcement for a long time.

- stated the SBI.

In early March 2025, the woman was exposed and detained. The court found the collaborator guilty under Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced her to 8 years in prison with an additional ban on holding positions in law enforcement agencies for 10 years.

Recall

Recently, the SBU reported that collaborators who helped implement the Russian regime during the temporary occupation of the region were exposed and detained in Kherson. Among them are guards of torture chambers, a member of the Russian Interior Ministry's "special unit," a pseudo-referendum agitator, and officials of the occupation "structures."

11 years in prison for Crimean collaborator: court заочно sentenced sanctioned "State Council of Crimea" deputy12.08.25, 15:40 • 2573 views

Veronika Marchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Elections
Security Service of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Kherson