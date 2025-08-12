11 years in prison for Crimean collaborator: court заочно sentenced sanctioned "State Council of Crimea" deputy

$41.450.06

12:50 PM • 112 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 5296 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period

11:50 AM • 10362 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?

09:50 AM • 17024 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 15222 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 13150 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 11748 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14246 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
August 12, 05:29 AM • 18854 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

August 11, 04:37 PM • 82465 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Rubrics
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 22403 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 17779 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 14624 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 15900 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 21150 views
Publications
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 5198 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?

11:50 AM • 10307 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers

09:50 AM • 16970 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 12330 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 21729 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Europe
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 15094 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 23692 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 180541 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 123880 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 240048 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
COVID-19
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot

11 years in prison for Crimean collaborator: court заочно sentenced sanctioned "State Council of Crimea" deputy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

The court заочно sentenced the deputy of the occupying "State Council of the Republic of Crimea" to 11 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. He publicly called for armed aggression against Ukraine and justified the occupation of the peninsula.

11 years in prison for Crimean collaborator: court заочно sentenced sanctioned "State Council of Crimea" deputy

The court found the deputy of the occupation "State Council of the Republic of Crimea" from the "United Russia" party guilty in absentia and sentenced him to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property. He publicly called for armed aggression against Ukraine and justified the occupation of the peninsula. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol secured an in absentia verdict for the sanctioned deputy of the occupation "State Council of the Republic of Crimea." The politician, who holds the position of head of the committee on "people's diplomacy and interethnic relations" within the collaborationist administration, was sentenced to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation established that after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he launched an active propaganda campaign in support of the aggression, in particular, in 2022, he gave a series of interviews to the pro-Russian TV channel "Millet" of the media holding "ANO "Television and Radio Company Crimea". In his speeches, the deputy called for the large-scale use of the Russian armed forces to maintain control over the occupied territories and further seize Ukrainian lands.

He publicly recognized the "legitimacy" of the occupation of Crimea, presenting it as "salvation" from the so-called "fascist ideology" and "Western influence." His actions are qualified as public calls for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and seizure of state power (Part 3, Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), collaborative activities (Part 6, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and justification of the Russian armed aggression (Part 3, Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Already in 2018, personal indefinite sanctions were imposed against him by a decree of the President of Ukraine, which provide for economic and other restrictions.

The special pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. The verdict became another proof that the crimes of collaborators will not go unpunished, even if they are hiding in the occupied territory.

Budanov inspected positions and gas production platform in the Black Sea on Snake Island12.08.25, 13:51 • 1350 views

Stepan Haftko

WarPolitics
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Autonomous Republic of Crimea
Crimea
Ukraine
Sevastopol