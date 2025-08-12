11 years in prison for Crimean collaborator: court заочно sentenced sanctioned "State Council of Crimea" deputy

The court found the deputy of the occupation "State Council of the Republic of Crimea" from the "United Russia" party guilty in absentia and sentenced him to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property. He publicly called for armed aggression against Ukraine and justified the occupation of the peninsula. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol secured an in absentia verdict for the sanctioned deputy of the occupation "State Council of the Republic of Crimea." The politician, who holds the position of head of the committee on "people's diplomacy and interethnic relations" within the collaborationist administration, was sentenced to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation established that after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he launched an active propaganda campaign in support of the aggression, in particular, in 2022, he gave a series of interviews to the pro-Russian TV channel "Millet" of the media holding "ANO "Television and Radio Company Crimea". In his speeches, the deputy called for the large-scale use of the Russian armed forces to maintain control over the occupied territories and further seize Ukrainian lands.

He publicly recognized the "legitimacy" of the occupation of Crimea, presenting it as "salvation" from the so-called "fascist ideology" and "Western influence." His actions are qualified as public calls for the violent overthrow of the constitutional order and seizure of state power (Part 3, Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), collaborative activities (Part 6, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and justification of the Russian armed aggression (Part 3, Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Already in 2018, personal indefinite sanctions were imposed against him by a decree of the President of Ukraine, which provide for economic and other restrictions.

The special pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. The verdict became another proof that the crimes of collaborators will not go unpunished, even if they are hiding in the occupied territory.

