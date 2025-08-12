Budanov inspected positions and gas production platform in the Black Sea on Snake Island

The Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, visited the positions of the special unit on Snake Island and gas production platforms in the Black Sea, held a meeting with officers, and honored the memory of fallen soldiers.

This was reported by GUR, writes UNN.

Details

Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence, inspected defensive positions on the strategically important Snake Island and gas production platforms in the Black Sea.

During the visit, he personally inspected the forces and technical means of the "Timur Special Unit" – a unit that plays a key role in protecting Ukrainian territorial waters.

It is noted that these objects – the so-called "towers" – returned under Ukraine's control thanks to successful operations by the GUR of the Ministry of Defense and other defense forces. As part of the trip, the general held a strategic meeting with officers, discussing further steps to strengthen the defense of the Black Sea water area.

Budanov paid special attention to recognizing the professionalism and courage of intelligence officers who received awards for heroic actions in the difficult conditions of the war with the Russian aggressor.

In addition, a ceremony was held to honor the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who gave their lives during the liberation of Snake Island and the restoration of control over the country's maritime borders.

General Budanov emphasized that the unity of the Ukrainian nation and the strength of the Security and Defense Forces are the key to victory even over a more powerful enemy.

"Honor to our soldiers! To fight and win is our duty and our path. The future of Ukraine is in our hands, and the struggle continues," - stated the head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

