Czech President officially received the new Ambassador of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Czech President Petr Pavel officially received new ambassadors from Spain, India, Zambia, and Ukraine, and Vasyl Zvarych was appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to the Czech Republic.
Czech President Petr Pavel has officially received four new ambassadors, including the newly appointed Ukrainian ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Czech leader's residence.
Details
President of the Republic Petr Pavel received the credentials of the new ambassadors to the Czech Republic in Prague Castle. In particular, he received the ambassadors of Spain, the Republic of India, the Republic of Zambia and Ukraine
From now on Vasyl Zvarych is the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine.
Addendum
Ukraine has not had an ambassador to Prague since July 2022. Yevhen Perebyinis, who held the post previously, returned to Ukraine to work in the Foreign Ministry.
According to Radio Svoboda, during his first public conversation with journalists, Ukraine's ambassador to the Czech Republic said that ties between Ukraine and the Czech Republic should be strengthened and thanked the Czechs for their support.
It is a great honor for me to assume this position and continue the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the Czech Republic. I would like to thank President Pavel, the Czech authorities and the Czech people for their great support of Ukraine during the Russian aggression. This support brings our common victory, of Ukraine and the entire free world, closer to the Russian aggressor. I am also pleased with the way the Czech Republic is positioning itself internationally, in the global policy of protecting international law
Recall
In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.