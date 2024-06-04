Potential in grain and oil supply presented: Ukrainian delegation visited the Secretariat of the Southern African Development Community

The Ukrainian delegation paid a visit to the Secretariat of the Southern African Development Community. According to the Ministry of foreign affairs, representatives of African countries were presented with the formula for Peace, and also presented the opportunities of Ukraine in the field of Agriculture, reports UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, on June 3, Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Maxim Subh paid a visit to the Secretariat of the Southern African Development Community (SADC, Gaborone, Republic of Botswana). The delegation headed by Deputy Head of the Office of the president of Ukraine Mykola Tochytsky included Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on agrarian and land policy Oleksandr Gaidu and representatives of the Ukrainian agricultural sector.

The Ukrainian delegation held the first meeting in the history of relations with the leadership of the SADC Secretariat headed by the organization's executive secretary Elias Magosi. During the talks, Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky spoke online. Representatives of African countries were presented with the formula for peace of President Volodymyr Zelensky, in particular, its paragraph 2 "Food Security", as well as presented the opportunities of Ukraine in the field of Agriculture and discussed ways to activate cooperation between our state and this regional organization.

"Representatives of Ukrainian companies of the agro-industrial complex made a presentation of the agricultural potential of Ukraine, in particular on the supply of grain and sunflower oil, poultry meat, etc., providing assistance in combating cross-border pests and diseases of animals and agricultural crops, mechanization of agriculture, as well as the development of cooperation between relevant research institutions of Ukraine and SADC member countries. The parties exchanged views on ways to overcome the consequences of natural disasters, in particular, droughts and floods, which have increasingly affected the African continent in recent years," the foreign ministry said.

Add

In addition, during bilateral meetings of the special representative with Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Botswana Molebaci Sh. Molebaci and directors of the Departments of regional cooperation and bilateral relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Botswana, the parties discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, as well as the implementation of the peace formula of President Zelensky.

The Ukrainian delegation also held meetings with representatives of African countries at SADC, in particular Zambia, DRC, South Africa and Zimbabwe.