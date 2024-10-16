Southern Africa is suffering from a severe drought: 21 million children suffer from malnutrition
Kyiv • UNN
Five countries in Southern Africa have declared a state of emergency due to a historically severe drought. 21 million children in the region are malnourished, and 335 million euros are needed to provide assistance.
Southern Africa is experiencing a historically severe drought, which has already led to the declaration of a state of emergency in Lesotho, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia. This was reported by AFP, according to UNN.
Details
Angola and Mozambique are also reportedly suffering from water shortages.
Forecasts indicate that food shortages in the region will continue to worsen at least until March-April next year, when a new harvest is expected. However, this requires rain, which is currently lacking.
According to the UN Food Program, 21 million children are malnourished in the region. Estimates suggest that 335 million euros are needed to provide assistance, but so far the program has received only a fifth of that amount.