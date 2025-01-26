Musk was denied an office in the West Wing of the White House by Susie Wiles

An experienced political figure in the Republican Party, Susie Wiles, has denied Elon Musk's request for an office in the West Wing of the White House. This was reported by the Daily Mail, according to UNN.

Elon Musk, who holds a key position in the government, refused to be supported in the Oval Office, where he had previously attended important meetings.

Instead of being located next to the president, Musk and his team will work from the Eisenhower Building, located across the street from the White House.

Political experts say that Wiles, who demonstrated her effectiveness in organizing Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns, is capable of handling all the challenges that may arise in her new role. However, due to the high level of competition and the complexity of management, Wiles may face serious difficulties.

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk will head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The project is aimed at reducing government spending in the Trump administration.

