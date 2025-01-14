Musk is going to be given an office in the White House complex - NYT

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Musk is going to be given an office in the White House complex - NYT

Musk is going to be given an office in the White House complex - NYT

Kyiv  •  UNN

Elon Musk will head the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and will get an office in the White House complex. The project is aimed at reducing government spending in the Trump administration.

Elon Musk is expected to use office space in the White House complex as he launches the so-called Office of Government Efficiency, which aims to cut government spending in the Donald Trump administration, citing two sources briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The space expected to be used by Musk is located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building , adjacent to the White House.

This seat will allow Musk, who owns companies with billions of dollars in contracts with the federal government, to continue to have significant access to President-elect Donald Trump when he takes office this month, the newspaper writes.

Musk has been discussing with transition team officials what his level of access to the West Wing will be, but it remains unclear, according to two sources briefed on the matter. Employees and others who can freely come and go to the West Wing usually require a special pass. solutions.

It was unclear whether Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk's partner in the project, would also have office space in the Eisenhower Building.

The Musk-Ramaswamy project is called the Department of Government Effectiveness, or DOGE, but it is not a "department" in the sense of the Department of Justice, the official, congressionally authorized part of the government. Musk's status and the project have raised many questions about the rules for outsiders helping to exercise government power.

DOGE employees are currently working in the Washington offices of Musk's SpaceX company.

It remains to be seen how large Musk's team will be, as well as what his own status will be. Some officials responsible for the transition have suggested that he could become a "special public servant," a status that can be paid or unpaid and has more flexible rules for disclosing personal financial information than those required of regular employees.

According to his allies, Mr. Musk has not yet decided whether he will accept the status and responsibilities of a special civil servant.

China considers selling TikTok to Elon Musk - Bloomberg14.01.25, 08:19 • 28732 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

