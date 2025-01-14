Musk is going to be given an office in the White House complex - NYT

Elon Musk is expected to use office space in the White House complex as he launches the so-called Office of Government Efficiency, which aims to cut government spending in the Donald Trump administration, citing two sources briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The space expected to be used by Musk is located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building , adjacent to the White House.

This seat will allow Musk, who owns companies with billions of dollars in contracts with the federal government, to continue to have significant access to President-elect Donald Trump when he takes office this month, the newspaper writes.

Musk has been discussing with transition team officials what his level of access to the West Wing will be, but it remains unclear, according to two sources briefed on the matter. Employees and others who can freely come and go to the West Wing usually require a special pass. solutions.

It was unclear whether Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk's partner in the project, would also have office space in the Eisenhower Building.

The Musk-Ramaswamy project is called the Department of Government Effectiveness, or DOGE, but it is not a "department" in the sense of the Department of Justice, the official, congressionally authorized part of the government. Musk's status and the project have raised many questions about the rules for outsiders helping to exercise government power.

DOGE employees are currently working in the Washington offices of Musk's SpaceX company.

It remains to be seen how large Musk's team will be, as well as what his own status will be. Some officials responsible for the transition have suggested that he could become a "special public servant," a status that can be paid or unpaid and has more flexible rules for disclosing personal financial information than those required of regular employees.

According to his allies, Mr. Musk has not yet decided whether he will accept the status and responsibilities of a special civil servant.

