China considers selling TikTok to Elon Musk - Bloomberg

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123387 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113673 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121698 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 153008 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107472 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104107 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113706 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117078 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106607 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135192 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104506 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111655 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109416 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123367 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152990 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150910 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180323 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169783 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109416 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111655 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 135192 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128925 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146588 views
China considers selling TikTok to Elon Musk - Bloomberg

China considers selling TikTok to Elon Musk - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28732 views

Chinese officials are evaluating the option of selling TikTok's U.S. operations to Elon Musk if the company loses the lawsuit. A potential deal could include integration with the X platform and the use of data for xAI.

Chinese officials are evaluating a potential option that involves Elon Musk acquiring the US operations of TikTok if the company fails to fend off a controversial ban on the short-video app, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

People say that Beijing officials strongly prefer that TikTok remain in the possession of parent company ByteDance Ltd. and the company is challenging the ban by appealing to the US Supreme Court. But the justices made it clear during the January 10 arguments that they would likely uphold the law. Senior Chinese officials have already begun discussing contingency plans for TikTok as part of a larger discussion about how to work with the Donald Trump administration, one of which includes Musk, the people said.

A potential high-profile deal with one of Trump's closest allies has some appeal to the Chinese government, which is expected to have some influence on whether TikTok is eventually sold, the people said. Musk spent more than $250 million to support Trump's re-election and has been tapped to play an important role in making the government more efficient once the Republican takes office.

Under one scenario discussed by the Chinese government, Musk's X - formerly Twitter - would take control of TikTok US and run the business together, the people said. With more than 170 million users in the US, TikTok could support X's efforts to attract advertisers. Musk has also launched a separate artificial intelligence company, xAI, which could benefit from the vast amounts of data generated by TikTok.

Chinese officials have not yet reached a firm consensus on how to proceed, and their discussions are still preliminary, the people said. It's unclear how much ByteDance knows about the Chinese government's discussions and whether TikTok and Musk have been involved. It's also unclear whether Musk, TikTok and ByteDance have had any talks about the terms of any possible deal.

The talks in Beijing indicate that the fate of TikTok may no longer be under the exclusive control of ByteDance, the people said. Chinese officials recognize that they have difficult negotiations to conduct with the Trump administration over tariffs, export controls and other issues, and they see the TikTok talks as a potential area for reconciliation, they said.

US Supreme Court is likely to uphold TikTok ban: details11.01.25, 04:39 • 72493 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
tiktokTikTok
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising