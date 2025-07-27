Russians have developed an interactive "alphabet of victory" for first-graders in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center of National Resistance (CNR).

Details

It is noted that from September 1, children will study using a propaganda manual that distorts history. In particular, in the "alphabet":

fabricated feats of mythical heroes (like the "Panfilovtsy");

the cult of the USSR's victory, an exaggerated role of Russia;

complete disregard for the contribution of Ukraine and its allies.

This is another step towards the ideological subjugation of Ukrainian children through school - indicated in the CNR.

They emphasize that Moscow wants the new generation to consider themselves "descendants of victors," but not Ukrainians.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians staged a demonstrative masquerade for the so-called "Navy Day". Children from kindergartens were dressed in sailors' uniforms and given a propaganda lecture about the cruiser "Varyag".

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians forcibly gathered schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools for a pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner", where they imposed the "greatness of the Russian Federation" and distorted history.

