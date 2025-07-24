In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, targeted Russification continues. In particular, the Kremlin is trying to destroy Ukrainian self-identity from an early age – through kindergartens, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR).

It is noted that from now on, children in kindergartens will be taught "folk culture", in which they will be taught that they are Russians.

This is an element of genocide: changing the identity of a nation through upbringing and language - believe in the CNR.

They urge to avoid attending kindergartens controlled by the occupiers if possible.

Recently, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians staged a demonstrative masquerade for the so-called "Navy Day". Children from kindergartens were dressed in sailor uniforms and given a propaganda lecture about the cruiser "Varyag".

Earlier, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians forcibly brought schoolchildren from Ukrainian schools to the pseudo-historical forum "Alexandrovsky Banner", where they imposed the "greatness of the Russian Federation" and distorted history.

Occupiers force schoolchildren in TOT of Ukraine to subscribe to propaganda magazines - CNS