The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
07:54 PM • 2894 views
The decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine was made as part of a standard Pentagon review of all military aid - White House
05:19 PM • 17488 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 44083 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 75045 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 86558 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 98338 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 173892 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 66937 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 84145 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138055 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Occupiers force schoolchildren in TOT of Ukraine to subscribe to propaganda magazines - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 161 views

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are forcing schoolchildren to subscribe to propaganda publications, including "Journal of the Firsts". This publication, a product of the Kremlin youth movement, has become mandatory for high school students in Kherson region.

Occupiers force schoolchildren in TOT of Ukraine to subscribe to propaganda magazines - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russians are forcing schoolchildren to subscribe to propaganda magazines, in particular, the publication "Journal of the Firsts," which is a product of the Kremlin's youth movement. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

▪️ It is noted that in a number of schools in the TOT of Kherson region, the purchase of the publication has become mandatory for high school students.

The magazine is also distributed in the libraries of captured schools. Its content is pure propaganda without any artistic value

- noted the CNR.

They state that the enemy is turning schools into centers of ideological indoctrination.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian instructors conduct special courses where they teach how to identify "disloyal residents" and write denunciations.

It was also reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, more than 20 children took part in the "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship," where they are taught to assemble, program, and control drones used for military purposes. For "success," participation in the final in Sochi is promised, where loyal youth from the TOT will be selected.

Russians conducted training for propagandists in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - CNS06.07.25, 07:44 • 1728 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Tesla
