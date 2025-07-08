In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT), Russians are forcing schoolchildren to subscribe to propaganda magazines, in particular, the publication "Journal of the Firsts," which is a product of the Kremlin's youth movement. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

▪️ It is noted that in a number of schools in the TOT of Kherson region, the purchase of the publication has become mandatory for high school students.

The magazine is also distributed in the libraries of captured schools. Its content is pure propaganda without any artistic value - noted the CNR.

They state that the enemy is turning schools into centers of ideological indoctrination.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian instructors conduct special courses where they teach how to identify "disloyal residents" and write denunciations.

It was also reported that in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, more than 20 children took part in the "All-Russian Drone Piloting Championship," where they are taught to assemble, program, and control drones used for military purposes. For "success," participation in the final in Sochi is promised, where loyal youth from the TOT will be selected.

