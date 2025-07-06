In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians conducted training for employees of the press services of the occupation administrations. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the enemy's propaganda machine involves constant repetition of theses from all information channels.

Thus, all controlled Kremlin mouthpieces must be coordinated - the message says.

The CNR emphasizes that this is why Russian propagandists are currently conducting field training for collaborators from the occupation administrations on the style of presenting their messages and interpreting certain crimes of the Russian army.

Recall

Russians are trying to exert informational pressure on the United Nations to legalize fake "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories.

It was also reported that Russia plans to legitimize the occupation through elections to the State Duma in 2026. Electoral districts have already been formed in the temporarily occupied territories to bring 11 deputies to the Russian State Duma.

