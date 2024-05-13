Skier dies in an avalanche in the mountains in the United States

A man was killed in an avalanche on Friday while skiing in Idaho in the United States, Fox News reports, citing local authorities, UNN writes.

Details

According to officials, Ketchum, Idaho, resident Dr. Terrence "Terry" O'Connor has been identified as the only victim of the avalanche. The Custer County Coroner's Office confirmed the death to Fox News on Sunday evening.

According to authorities, the 48-year-old man was skiing with another man on Donaldson Peak in the Lost River Range when an avalanche was accidentally triggered.

The report adds that O'Connor's ski partner quickly pulled him out of the snow and reported him to authorities.

