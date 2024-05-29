The number of executions in the world has increased by almost a third - Amnesty International

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The number of executions in the world has increased by almost a third - Amnesty International

The number of executions in the world has increased by almost a third - Amnesty International

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to a report by Amnesty International, at least 1,153 people were executed worldwide in 2023, up 31% from the previous year, with a sharp increase in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

According to Amnesty International, at least 1,153 people were executed in 2023. About this UNN writes with Reference to the report of the organization.

Details

According to the report, at least 1,153 people were executed in 2023: beheaded, hanged, shot or poisoned. The price is 31% higher than in the previous year: in 2022, at least 883 sentences were carried out. The 2023 figure was the highest since 2015, when Amnesty International registered 1,634 death penalty cases.

Of the 16 countries that carried out death sentences last year, a sharp increase was recorded in Iran (at least 853 executions) and Saudi Arabia (172 executions). More sentences (compared to 2022) were carried out in Somalia (at least 38) and the United States (24).

The number of new death sentences passed worldwide in 2023 also increased by 20% (2,428 sentences in 52 countries).

Information about the number of death sentences and executions in China is a state secret, but Amnesty International suggests that we may be talking about thousands of people executed in this country. The same applies to North Korea and Vietnam, which human rights activists suspect of carrying out large-scale executions.

AI considers it a success to reduce the number of countries that carry out death sentences. The number of countries that carried out death sentences decreased from 20 in 2022 to 16 in 2023. As of today, the death penalty has been discontinued in 144 countries.

In Belarus, Japan, Myanmar and South Sudan, the death sentences of 2023 were not carried out. Belarus remains the only country in Europe where prisoners are sentenced to death. Last year, the legislation in Ukraine was tightened - now the death penalty is provided for officials and military personnel convicted of treason.

In 2023, Belarus passed one death sentence: against a 47-year-old man who was found guilty by a court of torturing and murdering his three-year-old son.

Add

In some countries where death sentences are imposed, the death penalty is used as a political tool. According to a report by Amnesty International, the Iranian authorities are increasingly using the death penalty to intimidate the population and strengthen their power.

Of the total number of death sentences, more than 60% were carried out for crimes that should not be punishable by death under international law, in particular drug-related crimes.

AI is also concerned about the situation in the United States, where the number of executions has increased from 18 to 24. in the US states of Idaho and Tennessee, bills have been introduced allowing executions by firing squad, and in the state of Montana, they are considering expanding the list of substances that are used for lethal injections.

AI also recorded a" sharp increase in the number of executions " in Somalia: the number increased from six in 2022 to 38 in 2023. The number of recorded death sentences in sub - Saharan Africa increased by 66% to 494.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
vietnamVietnam
south-sudanSouth Sudan
idahoIdaho
myanmarMyanmar
north-koreaNorth Korea
somaliaSomalia
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
europeEurope
chinaChina
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
iranIran
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising