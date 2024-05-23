US Senate prepares bill on sanctions against Georgian politicians due to the law on foreign agents - media

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 54976 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102486 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145642 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150102 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246219 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173216 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164645 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148207 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223554 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113018 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 46878 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 58904 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 97741 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38124 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31007 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246220 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223555 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209880 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235762 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222698 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 54976 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 31007 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 38124 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112051 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113010 views
US Senate prepares bill on sanctions against Georgian politicians due to the law on foreign agents - media

US Senate prepares bill on sanctions against Georgian politicians due to the law on foreign agents - media

 • 29111 views

The U.S. Senate is preparing a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on Georgian politicians responsible for the Foreign Agents Act, which impedes Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration.

The U.S. Senate is preparing a bipartisan bill that would impose sanctions on Georgian politicians responsible for passing the law on foreign agents. Politico writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

The initiative is to be registered in the Senate today. Its authors are Senators Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat from New Hampshire) and Jim Risch (Republican from Idaho). The document is called the Georgian People's Act.

Venice Commission rejects Georgian law on foreign agents: how the ruling party of Georgia reacted21.05.24, 21:54 • 37951 view

The draft law provides for visa restrictions and other sanctions against Georgian politicians who "impeded the country's Euro-Atlantic integration", were found guilty of corruption and human rights violations, and promoted or participated in the adoption of the law on foreign agents.

It also calls for a permanent end to the strategic dialogue between the United States and Georgia. Within its framework, the two countries worked together on security and democracy issues.

At the same time, the bill proposes to allocate at least $50 million "to support democracy and rule of law projects in Georgia." Another proposal is to launch an investigation into "foreign harmful influence" in the country.

Georgia may not be confirmed as a candidate for EU membership if the government does not withdraw the draft law "on foreign agents" - Foreign Policy22.05.24, 17:25 • 18541 view

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
idahoIdaho
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising