Venice Commission rejects Georgian law on foreign agents: how the ruling party of Georgia reacted

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85559 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108236 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155015 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251154 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174333 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165560 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226340 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36146 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34003 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68125 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36227 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62251 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251154 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226340 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212358 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238084 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224846 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85559 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62251 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68125 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113076 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113961 views
Actual
Venice Commission rejects Georgian law on foreign agents: how the ruling party of Georgia reacted

Venice Commission rejects Georgian law on foreign agents: how the ruling party of Georgia reacted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37949 views

The Venice Commission has called on Georgia to repeal the Foreign Agents Act, criticizing it as an obstacle to freedom of assembly, expression, privacy and public participation, leading to the stigmatization and destruction of NGOs and media outlets that receive foreign funding, which ultimately harms open debate, pluralism and democracy.

The Venice Commission has called on the Georgian authorities to repeal the law on foreign agents in its current form. The Ruling Party of Georgia stated that it does not accept criticism. reports UNN with reference to "News Georgia".

Details

The current version of the law "on transparency of foreign influence" creates obstacles to freedom of Assembly and expression, the right to privacy, the right to engage in public affairs and the Prohibition of discrimination, the commission said in its conclusion.

It is also noted:

The law, which appears to be aimed at ensuring transparency, leads to the stigmatization and ultimately destruction of non-governmental organizations and media outlets that receive even a small portion of funding from abroad. ;

There is a serious risk that organizations and media outlets that criticize the government will suffer. "Getting rid" of them will negatively affect open public debates, pluralism and democracy;

Georgian legislation already requires NGOs and the media to report, in particular, on sources of funding. No convincing explanation has been given as to why this is not enough to ensure transparency. But if this is the case, the Georgian authorities could simply make adjustments to the existing standards.

The United States may impose sanctions on Georgian politicians due to the adoption of the draft law on foreign agents20.05.24, 08:51 • 23749 views

The Venice Commission points out that it has previously evaluated the legislation "on foreign agents" in the Russian Federation, Hungary and Kyrgyzstan, as well as issues in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The commission writes that the law initiated in Georgia contains "a lot in common" with the legislation of these countries.;

The commission regrets that the law "was adopted in accordance with a procedure that left no room for genuine discussion and consultation on the merits, which was an open disregard for the concerns of a significant part of society.

Add

The ruling party of Georgia said that it does not accept criticism of the Venice Commission of the law "on transparency of foreign influence".

"The commission's conclusions are parodox. The Venice Commission's platform was used for biased political assessments instead of professional judgments," parliamentary majority spokeswoman Salome Kurasbediani said at an emergency briefing at the Georgian Dream Office.

Heads of foreign affairs committees of the world condemn the law on "foreign agents" adopted in Georgia17.05.24, 12:44 • 25408 views

According to her, the commission's conclusion consists of unsubstantiated arguments and gross distortions of facts.

At the same time, Georgian media note that the first reaction to the decision of The Venetian woman was not from the top officials of the ruling party. Salome Kurasbediani was not a media personality before.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
bosnia-and-herzegovinaBosnia and Herzegovina
kyrgyzstanKyrgyzstan
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising