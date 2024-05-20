The United States may impose sanctions on Georgian politicians due to the adoption of the draft law on foreign agents

The United States may impose sanctions against officials responsible for the adoption of the Russian-style "foreign agents" law in Georgia. According to the new bill, which will be presented in the US Congress, it is about freezing assets and a travel ban. This was reported by UNN with reference to POLITICO.

Details

The draft law, which POLITICO has seen, warns that the ruling Georgian Dream party "increasingly and regrettably adopts a policy of accommodation toward the Russian Federation" as part of an "increasingly illiberal course."

The bill states that Tbilisi "has openly attacked U.S. and other Western democracy promotion organizations, as well as local and international civil society, while maintaining growing ties with Russia in particular, as well as China.

According to a person close to the process, Republican Representative Joe Wilson will introduce the bill on Monday, May 20.

As part of efforts to "protect and promote democracy," the bill provides for sanctions against government officials and others who "bear material responsibility for undermining or harming democracy, human rights or security in Georgia." It introduces a visa ban on politicians and their family members who are responsible for the adoption of "recent Russian-style foreign agent legislation."

Restrictions will also apply to law enforcement and security services of Georgia, which suppressed protests against the draft law on foreign agents.

Last week, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien warned during a visit to Georgia that if Georgia passes the foreign agents bill, "we will see restrictions from the United States" that will affect the finances or travel of those behind it. White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said that the enactment of the foreign agents law "will force us to fundamentally reexamine our relationship with Georgia.

Recall

Despite massive protests in Tbilisi, on May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents."

On, Georgian resident Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the controversial "law on foreign agents". She called it an obstacle on Georgia's European path and one that contradicts the Constitution and European standards.