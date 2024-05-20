The United States may impose sanctions on Georgian politicians due to the adoption of the draft law on foreign agents

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250706 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226095 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82830 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59689 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65485 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
The United States may impose sanctions on Georgian politicians due to the adoption of the draft law on foreign agents

The United States may impose sanctions on Georgian politicians due to the adoption of the draft law on foreign agents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23752 views

Georgia passed a controversial law on "foreign agents" despite massive protests, triggering potential US sanctions against officials responsible for undermining democracy.

The United States may impose sanctions against officials responsible for the adoption of the Russian-style "foreign agents" law in Georgia.  According to the new bill, which will be presented in the US Congress, it is about freezing assets and a travel ban. This was reported by UNN with reference to POLITICO. 

Details 

The draft law, which POLITICO has seen, warns that the ruling Georgian Dream party "increasingly and regrettably adopts a policy of accommodation toward the Russian Federation" as part of an "increasingly illiberal course." 

The bill states that Tbilisi "has openly attacked U.S. and other Western democracy promotion organizations, as well as local and international civil society, while maintaining growing ties with Russia in particular, as well as China.

According to a person close to the process, Republican Representative Joe Wilson will introduce the bill on Monday, May 20. 

President of the European Council supports Georgian President's decision to veto scandalous law on "foreign agents"19.05.24, 10:05 • 27547 views

As part of efforts to "protect and promote democracy," the bill provides for sanctions against government officials and others who "bear material responsibility for undermining or harming democracy, human rights or security in Georgia." It introduces a visa ban on politicians and their family members who are responsible for the adoption of "recent Russian-style foreign agent legislation." 

Restrictions  will also apply to law enforcement and security services of Georgia, which suppressed protests against the draft law on foreign agents. 

Last week, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien warned during a visit to Georgia that if Georgia passes the foreign agents bill, "we will see restrictions from the United States" that will affect the finances or travel of those behind it. White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre said that the enactment of the foreign agents law "will force us to fundamentally reexamine our relationship with Georgia.

Recall

Despite massive protests in Tbilisi, on May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents." 

On, Georgian resident Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the controversial "law on foreign agents". She called it an obstacle on Georgia's European path and one that contradicts the Constitution and European standards.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising