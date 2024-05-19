President of the European Council supports Georgian President's decision to veto scandalous law on "foreign agents"

The President of the European Council Charles Michel supported the decision of the President of Georgia to veto the scandalous law on "foreign agents". This was reported by UNN with reference to Michel's post in X.

Details

The President of the European Council is confident that vetoing the law provides an opportunity for further discussion, as in its current form it does not meet the values of the European Union and Tbilisi's path to the EU.

I call on all Georgian politicians and leaders to seize this window of opportunity and ensure that Georgia remains on the European path that the population supports - Charles Michel said.

He also assured that continues to closely monitor developments in Georgia.

Addendum

Earlier , UNN reported that Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the controversial "law on foreign agents." She called it an obstacle to Georgia's European path and one that contradicts the Constitution and European standards.

Recall

Despite massive protests in Tbilisi, on May 14, Georgia adopted a controversial law on "foreign agents."