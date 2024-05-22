ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Georgia may not be confirmed as a candidate for EU membership if the government does not withdraw the draft law "on foreign agents" - Foreign Policy

Georgia may not be confirmed as a candidate for EU membership if the government does not withdraw the draft law "on foreign agents" - Foreign Policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18542 views

Georgia risks losing its EU candidate status if it passes a controversial law on "foreign agents" that contradicts the EU values and laws required for membership.

The EU is ready to put Georgia's candidate status at stake in response to the law on ‘foreign agents’. UNN writes about this with reference to Foreign Policy.

Details

The European Union opposes the adoption of the law "on foreign agents"in Georgia, which has been a candidate country for EU membership since last year. It is claimed that the EU cannot pass the bill in its current form, as it contradicts the basic values and laws of the bloc, which Georgia must adhere to in order to become a member.

The adoption of this law negatively affects Georgia's progress towards the EU. The choice of further path is in the hands of Georgia. We call on the Georgian authorities to withdraw the law, reaffirm their commitment to the EU path and promote the necessary reforms outlined in 9 steps

- said Josep Borrel, head of the EU foreign policy service.

Barrel added that the EU supports the Georgian people and their choice in favor of democracy and Georgia's European future.

Some EU countries support sanctions against Georgia because of the law on" foreign agents " - mass media22.05.24, 11:00 • 20801 view

A senior EU official, who asked to remain anonymous, told Foreign Policy that the most likely scenario is that in October, if the bill is not withdrawn, the European Commission will inform the Georgian government that it will not confirm the status of an EU candidate when it releases its annual report on countries participating in the accession process.

EU foreign ministers will meet in late May and are likely to discuss the bloc's potential response to the bill's approval.

Add

The "foreign agents" bill, which resembles a Russian law introduced by Russia in 2012 to combat Kremlin critics, will require all organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from other countries to register with the Georgian Ministry of justice as agents of foreign influence.

The Georgian government defended the bill, arguing that it is necessary to increase transparency, protect against "pseudo-liberal values" promoted by foreigners, and protect the country's sovereignty. Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili announced on May 19 that she had vetoed it. But its decision can be overturned by a second vote in Parliament..

The Venice Commission speaks in favor of repealing the law on "foreign agents" in Georgia22.05.24, 14:11 • 16248 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World

