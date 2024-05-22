The Venice Commission speaks in favor of repealing the law on "foreign agents" in Georgia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82882 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107696 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150522 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250720 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174227 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165474 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41320 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33363 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65573 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33860 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59762 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250720 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212158 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237898 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224676 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82882 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59762 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65573 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113876 views
The Venice Commission speaks in favor of repealing the law on "foreign agents" in Georgia

The Venice Commission speaks in favor of repealing the law on "foreign agents" in Georgia

 • 16249 views

The Venice Commission, the highest body of constitutional law of the Council of Europe, has concluded that the Georgian bill "On Agents of Foreign Influence" should be repealed because it has fundamental flaws that may suppress freedom of expression.

The bill on "foreign agents" can be used to silence critical voices - it must be repealed. This was stated by the supreme body of constitutional law of the Council of Europe, the Venice Commission, reports UNN with reference to Euractiv.

On Tuesday, May 21, the highest body of constitutional law in Europe, the Venice Commission, concluded that it is important to repeal the draft law "on agents of foreign influence", since the law is capable of suppressing critical voices of Georgian citizens.

In its urgent opinion, the Venice Commission, the legal advisory body of the Council of Europe, said that the bill has "fundamental flaws" that could interfere with "freedom of association and expression, the right to privacy, the right to participate in public affairs, as well as the prohibition of discrimination.

Image

According to the Venice Commission's report, the wording of the law is too "broad and vague", and financial reporting requirements are impractical and can be used to "impose lengthy, exhausting and expensive audits.

The Georgian Dream-led government will use it to crack down on government opponents, especially before parliamentary elections in October, critics say.

Help

The Georgian president vetoed the bill, but the ruling Georgian Dream Party (GD) has enough lawmakers in parliament to override its veto in the final vote, which is expected next week. Earlier, Brussels called on the Georgian government to withdraw the law - the EU recognized that the law on "foreign agents" is incompatible with Georgia's application for EU membership.

Georgia cannot have one foot in Moscow if it wants to join the EU - Lithuanian Foreign Minister15.05.2024, 22:31 • 52208 views

News of the World

