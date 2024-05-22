The Venice Commission speaks in favor of repealing the law on "foreign agents" in Georgia

The bill on "foreign agents" can be used to silence critical voices - it must be repealed. This was stated by the supreme body of constitutional law of the Council of Europe, the Venice Commission, reports UNN with reference to Euractiv.

On Tuesday, May 21, the highest body of constitutional law in Europe, the Venice Commission, concluded that it is important to repeal the draft law "on agents of foreign influence", since the law is capable of suppressing critical voices of Georgian citizens.

In its urgent opinion, the Venice Commission, the legal advisory body of the Council of Europe, said that the bill has "fundamental flaws" that could interfere with "freedom of association and expression, the right to privacy, the right to participate in public affairs, as well as the prohibition of discrimination.

According to the Venice Commission's report, the wording of the law is too "broad and vague", and financial reporting requirements are impractical and can be used to "impose lengthy, exhausting and expensive audits.

The Georgian Dream-led government will use it to crack down on government opponents, especially before parliamentary elections in October, critics say.

The Georgian president vetoed the bill, but the ruling Georgian Dream Party (GD) has enough lawmakers in parliament to override its veto in the final vote, which is expected next week. Earlier, Brussels called on the Georgian government to withdraw the law - the EU recognized that the law on "foreign agents" is incompatible with Georgia's application for EU membership.

Georgia cannot have one foot in Moscow if it wants to join the EU - Lithuanian Foreign Minister