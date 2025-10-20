Over 270 criminals to face trial: hundreds of illegal border crossing schemes exposed in Zakarpattia

Law enforcement officers have uncovered hundreds of "escape business" schemes in Zakarpattia: over 270 organizers of these schemes will face trial. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Over 9 months, more than 270 organizers and accomplices of illegal border crossing schemes were exposed. 174 indictments have been sent to court, and 395 people have been detained while attempting to flee across Ukraine's borders.

According to investigators, the amount of illegal profit that the organizers expected exceeds 1.6 million US dollars. In total, throughout 2025, the courts of the region issued 18 verdicts against 20 individuals for organizing the illegal transfer of men of conscription age. At the same time, a significant part of the cases are still being heard in courts.

Among those convicted are residents of Tiachiv, Berehove, Uzhhorod districts and the city of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast, as well as the city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast, which is currently under Russian occupation. The defendants at various times transported conscripted citizens of Ukraine, as well as citizens of Afghanistan, across the border to Hungary and Slovakia.

Each of the detainees received different prison sentences.

