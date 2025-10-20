$41.730.10
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Over 270 criminals to face trial: hundreds of illegal border crossing schemes exposed in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1342 views

Law enforcement officers in Zakarpattia have uncovered over 270 organizers of illegal border crossing schemes, with 174 indictments sent to court. The total amount of illicit gains exceeds 1.6 million US dollars.

Over 270 criminals to face trial: hundreds of illegal border crossing schemes exposed in Zakarpattia

Law enforcement officers have uncovered hundreds of "escape business" schemes in Zakarpattia: over 270 organizers of these schemes will face trial. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Over 9 months, more than 270 organizers and accomplices of illegal border crossing schemes were exposed. 174 indictments have been sent to court, and 395 people have been detained while attempting to flee across Ukraine's borders.

According to investigators, the amount of illegal profit that the organizers expected exceeds 1.6 million US dollars. In total, throughout 2025, the courts of the region issued 18 verdicts against 20 individuals for organizing the illegal transfer of men of conscription age. At the same time, a significant part of the cases are still being heard in courts.

Among those convicted are residents of Tiachiv, Berehove, Uzhhorod districts and the city of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast, as well as the city of Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast, which is currently under Russian occupation. The defendants at various times transported conscripted citizens of Ukraine, as well as citizens of Afghanistan, across the border to Hungary and Slovakia.

Each of the detainees received different prison sentences.

In Kharkiv, a man who organized the departure of draft dodgers with discounts on "group trips" will face trial – prosecutor's office13.10.25, 14:09 • 2545 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Afghanistan
Kherson Oblast
Skadovsk
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine