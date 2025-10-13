In Kharkiv, a man who organized the departure of draft dodgers with discounts on "group trips" will face trial – prosecutor's office

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
11:24 AM • 4908 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 9988 views
Kyiv spent UAH 47.5 million on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 16374 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 20930 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 20639 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26673 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 15602 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31602 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17549 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
October 13, 06:07 AM • 14788 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.4m/s
63%
749mm
Popular news
Lukashenka stated that Ukraine might disappear as a stateOctober 13, 02:58 AM • 8214 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the RussiansOctober 13, 04:14 AM • 29802 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideoOctober 13, 05:19 AM • 43670 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 15235 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed10:34 AM • 11847 views
Publications
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 1446 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 20940 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 20647 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26674 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31603 views
Actual people
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 39136 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 70859 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 73966 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 74898 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 140975 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Kh-101
Medicinal products
Facebook

In Kharkiv, a man who organized the departure of draft dodgers with discounts on "group trips" will face trial – prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1228 views

A 55-year-old resident of Kharkiv will face trial for organizing the illegal transfer of men across the border during martial law. He offered departure to the EU for 10 thousand dollars per person, providing discounts on group trips, and was detained while receiving 30 thousand dollars for transferring five people.

In Kharkiv, a man who organized the departure of draft dodgers with discounts on "group trips" will face trial – prosecutor's office

The Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to the court against a 55-year-old local resident suspected of organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border during martial law and receiving 30 thousand US dollars for it. This was reported by the prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the man established an illegal scheme for men to leave Ukraine, assuring potential "clients" that legal grounds for crossing the border allegedly did not apply, and offered transportation to EU countries for 10 thousand dollars per person.

For group trips, he offered a "discount" and accepted payments both in cash and cryptocurrency.

Complicity of UOC (MP) priests with Russia: Prosecutor General's Office reported on exposed crimes09.10.25, 14:26 • 4481 view

The Kharkiv resident emphasized confidentiality, advised deleting correspondence and call history, and promised a meeting with trusted people in Lviv and escort to the border. He was detained by law enforcement officers while receiving 30 thousand dollars for transporting five people.

For group trips, he offered a "discount" – 1000 US dollars from each. Thus, 45 thousand dollars were to be paid for transporting five men. Part of the amount was transferred in Kharkiv, the rest – to "trusted persons" in Lviv just before crossing the border.

– reported the prosecutor's office.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the investigative department of police station No. 2 of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast. The sanction of the article provides for 7–9 years of imprisonment, confiscation of property, and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutions08.10.25, 04:02 • 35710 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
Lviv
Kharkiv