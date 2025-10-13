In Kharkiv, a man who organized the departure of draft dodgers with discounts on "group trips" will face trial – prosecutor's office

The Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to the court against a 55-year-old local resident suspected of organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border during martial law and receiving 30 thousand US dollars for it. This was reported by the prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the man established an illegal scheme for men to leave Ukraine, assuring potential "clients" that legal grounds for crossing the border allegedly did not apply, and offered transportation to EU countries for 10 thousand dollars per person.

For group trips, he offered a "discount" and accepted payments both in cash and cryptocurrency.

The Kharkiv resident emphasized confidentiality, advised deleting correspondence and call history, and promised a meeting with trusted people in Lviv and escort to the border. He was detained by law enforcement officers while receiving 30 thousand dollars for transporting five people.

For group trips, he offered a "discount" – 1000 US dollars from each. Thus, 45 thousand dollars were to be paid for transporting five men. Part of the amount was transferred in Kharkiv, the rest – to "trusted persons" in Lviv just before crossing the border. – reported the prosecutor's office.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the investigative department of police station No. 2 of the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast. The sanction of the article provides for 7–9 years of imprisonment, confiscation of property, and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

