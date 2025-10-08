SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutions

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have liquidated six new schemes of evasion from mobilization, which operated in various regions of Ukraine. 14 organizers were exposed in the schemes, who sold their "services" for 1.5 to 13 thousand US dollars. Among those detained are a former Cabinet official and the leadership of higher education institutions. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

Kyiv

Thus, in Kyiv, SBU cyber specialists exposed a former chief specialist of the Cabinet of Ministers secretariat and a deputy dean of a capital university, who arranged for draft dodgers to become university lecturers for money.

Cherkasy region

In the Cherkasy region, a docent of a local university department received a suspicion notice. She removed draft dodgers from the wanted list at the TCC and helped them to be "written off" from military registration based on fictitious diagnoses.

To implement the scheme, the suspect used acquaintances among doctors and military commissariat officials.

Also in the region, a 27-year-old Telegram channel administrator was exposed, who disseminated the geolocations of TCCs in the Kaniv district.

Khmelnytskyi region

In Khmelnytskyi, the head of the psychiatric hospital department, a member of the expert team for assessing the daily functioning of a person (former MSEK), was detained.

For money, he organized pseudo-hospitalization for conscripts to obtain the "status" of unfit for military service.

Kropyvnytskyi

In Kropyvnytskyi, a criminal group was exposed, whose members transported their clients to one of the border regions of Ukraine, and then, through forest paths, outside checkpoints, transported them to one of the EU countries.

Zhytomyr

In Zhytomyr, three more suspects were detained, who, through acquaintances among doctors and TCC officials, arranged documents for draft dodgers about "poor" health with the possibility of further travel abroad.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (complicity in obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed by an organized group);

Part 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border);

Part 3 of Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);

Part 3 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence).

The perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

