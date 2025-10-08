SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutions

$41.340.11
October 7, 03:10 PM
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 7, 04:20 PM
October 7, 05:12 PM
October 7, 05:19 PM
October 7, 05:45 PM
October 7, 06:03 PM
October 7, 03:10 PM
October 7, 01:53 PM
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM
October 6, 12:01 PM
October 6, 08:19 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
October 7, 11:00 AM
October 6, 06:42 PM
October 4, 11:30 AM
October 3, 05:13 PM
October 3, 04:00 PM
The Guardian
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Forbes
Lancet (loitering munition)

SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

The SBU and National Police have eliminated six schemes for evading mobilization in various regions of Ukraine. 14 organizers have been detained, including a former Cabinet official and the leadership of higher education institutions, who sold "services" for $1,500 to $13,000.

SBU and National Police blocked new "schemes for draft dodgers": among those detained are a former Cabinet official and heads of higher education institutions

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have liquidated six new schemes of evasion from mobilization, which operated in various regions of Ukraine. 14 organizers were exposed in the schemes, who sold their "services" for 1.5 to 13 thousand US dollars. Among those detained are a former Cabinet official and the leadership of higher education institutions. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

Kyiv

Thus, in Kyiv, SBU cyber specialists exposed a former chief specialist of the Cabinet of Ministers secretariat and a deputy dean of a capital university, who arranged for draft dodgers to become university lecturers for money.

Cherkasy region

In the Cherkasy region, a docent of a local university department received a suspicion notice. She removed draft dodgers from the wanted list at the TCC and helped them to be "written off" from military registration based on fictitious diagnoses.

To implement the scheme, the suspect used acquaintances among doctors and military commissariat officials.

Also in the region, a 27-year-old Telegram channel administrator was exposed, who disseminated the geolocations of TCCs in the Kaniv district.

Khmelnytskyi region

In Khmelnytskyi, the head of the psychiatric hospital department, a member of the expert team for assessing the daily functioning of a person (former MSEK), was detained.

For money, he organized pseudo-hospitalization for conscripts to obtain the "status" of unfit for military service.

Kropyvnytskyi

In Kropyvnytskyi, a criminal group was exposed, whose members transported their clients to one of the border regions of Ukraine, and then, through forest paths, outside checkpoints, transported them to one of the EU countries.

Zhytomyr

In Zhytomyr, three more suspects were detained, who, through acquaintances among doctors and TCC officials, arranged documents for draft dodgers about "poor" health with the possibility of further travel abroad.

Currently, all detainees have been notified of suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 5 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 (complicity in obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, committed by an organized group);
    • Part 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border);
      • Part 3 of Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);
        • Part 3 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence).

          The perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

          Recall

          A 42-year-old Kyiv resident organized the illegal transportation of men across the state border of Ukraine. He offered conscripts to cross the border with Romania via the Tysa River for 8 thousand dollars.

          SBU and police thwarted a large-scale draft evasion scheme in Kyiv: over UAH 17 million in cash seized from suspects19.08.25, 12:58 • 3745 views

          Vita Zelenetska

          Crimes and emergencies
          State Border of Ukraine
          National Police of Ukraine
          Khmelnytskyi Oblast
          Cherkasy Oblast
          Security Service of Ukraine
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Romania
          Ukraine
          Zhytomyr
          Kropyvnytskyi
          Kyiv