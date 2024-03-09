$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Zelenskyy: Culture is more important in times of war than in times of peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32303 views

In time of war, culture and cultural people who tell about Ukraine, preserve memory and revive what gives people strength are even more important than in peacetime, President Zelensky said at the Taras Shevchenko National Prize ceremony.

Zelenskyy: Culture is more important in times of war than in times of peace

In times of war, people of culture are important, who talk about Ukraine, preserve the memory of everything the Ukrainian people are going through, and revive what gives people strength. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the ceremony of awarding the Taras Shevchenko National Prize in 2024, UNN reports .

In times of war - even more so than in times of peace - we must all remember that culture matters. And people of culture matter. Everyone who speaks about Ukraine. They voice what is in their hearts. Preserves everything we are going through. It revives what might have been forgotten, but when it is renewed, it gives people strength and emotions,

- Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukrainians have come a long way to become a nation, creators of their own culture, state and destiny

In order for a human community to become a nation and a state, the best characters in the country must have hearts that are not content to live only for themselves. Such hearts speak to those around them. They care. They teach - they teach to understand. They unite. They protect. When necessary, they save. As a result, we all recognize each other, hear each other, and feel that we are Ukrainians,

- Zelensky added.

The President emphasized that this was made possible not only by the strength of our weapons, but also by the strength of the hearts of our people.

Those who, in Mariupol, realize on the worst days that what they see must be filmed and preserved in order to tell the whole world. Or a person who doesn't want human memory to lose what they saw on the road to Bakhmut or experienced in Skadovsk, now temporarily occupied. And who feels that they must write it down, rhyme this moment, rhyme this pain. Or an artist who believes that the people of Ukraine killed in this war will be preserved in the emotions of those who are alive. And who speaks about it with his music. So that everyone alive in Ukraine remembers what this land is about, what its people are about, what the thoughts of a mother who is waiting for her son or daughter here in Ukraine are about

- the Head of State summarized.

Recall

On Saturday, March 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the list of winners of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine in 2024 by his decree .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Culture
Skadovsk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Mariupol
