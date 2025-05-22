Four "Kadyrovites" took to the air near Skadovsk - GUR
Kyiv • UNN
A UAZ Patriot with four officers of the Russian army was blown up between Skadovsk and Antonivka in the Kherson region. After the explosion, the ammunition that the occupiers were transporting detonated.
Between Skadovsk and Antonivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, a UAZ Patriot car exploded with four officers of the Russian army from the so-called "Akhmat" unit, all of whom died. This was reported on Thursday by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"On May 20, 2025, a UAZ Patriot car exploded between Skadovsk and Antonivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region. There were four officers of the Russian occupation forces from the so-called "Akhmat" unit inside - none survived," the GUR informs.
It is reported that after the first explosion of the car with "Kadyrovites", a repeated rumble was heard - the ammunition that the invaders were transporting detonated.
"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people," the intelligence emphasizes.
Addition
In Moscow, the deputy general designer, head of the software department of the Mars Design Bureau, Mykhailo Shatsky, who was involved in the modernization of X-59 cruise missiles to the X-69 level and introduced new UAVs, was eliminated.
