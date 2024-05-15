russian occupants are teaching children to pilot UAVs and preparing them for combat missions - Resistance

The russian occupiers continue to develop a system of involving children in the war. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN writes.

Teaching children the basics of UAV piloting, involving schoolchildren and students in military-industrial production is a normal phenomenon for terrorist russia. Also, textbooks on rewritten history and the destruction of Ukrainian books. the Kremlin is stubbornly betting on the education of such "frosty pavlovichs" - the statement said.

Also, Resistance reports that a UAV piloting competition among schoolchildren was held in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk. Primary school students (8-12 years old) and high school students competed for the championship.

The list of russia's brazen crimes is only growing. Now, in addition to involving children in the production of weapons, the occupiers will also train minors for further combat missions - Sprotyva adds.

They recall that such actions of the russian occupation authorities contradict international norms and standards in the field of education and violate their right to non-intervention in the war and to protection from military use.

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, russians conduct denunciation lessons among local teenagers, teach them to identify "extremists" and "terrorists" and report them to the occupiers, and show propaganda videos about "Nazis" in Ukraine, trying to identify disloyal people.

