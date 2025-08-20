Salah made history as the first three-time PFA Player of the Year

liverpoolfc.com

Footballer Mohamed Salah became the first three-time winner of the "Player of the Year" award from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), writes UNN with reference to ESPN.

Details

The Liverpool striker surpassed two-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, and Gareth Bale, receiving the award in 2025.

Salah, who was previously voted Player of the Year in 2018 and 2022, was the winner among six players, including Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers was named PFA Young Player of the Year - the first Villa winner since James Milner in 2010 - beating out fellow nominees Liam Delap (Ipswich / Chelsea), Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri (both Arsenal), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth / Liverpool) and Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth / Real Madrid).

Salah received the PFA trophy at a ceremony on Tuesday in Manchester. The Egyptian player received the award by a vote of his teammates, scoring 29 goals in Liverpool's Premier League campaign last year.

