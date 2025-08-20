Salah made history as the first three-time PFA Player of the Year

$41.360.10
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM • 24105 views
Great Britain tested an underwater drone controlled from the other side of the worldAugust 20, 02:03 AM • 16014 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator BlumenthalAugust 20, 02:28 AM • 25830 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhotoAugust 20, 02:29 AM • 17078 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"August 20, 02:53 AM • 19241 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 33373 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
White House
Europe
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 2594 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 10267 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 27064 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 61954 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 125127 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Fox News
Oil
Shahed-136

Salah made history as the first three-time PFA Player of the Year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

Mohamed Salah became the first three-time winner of the PFA Player of the Year award. The Liverpool forward received the award in 2025, beating other prominent players.

Salah made history as the first three-time PFA Player of the Year
liverpoolfc.com

Footballer Mohamed Salah became the first three-time winner of the "Player of the Year" award from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), writes UNN with reference to ESPN.

Details

The Liverpool striker surpassed two-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, and Gareth Bale, receiving the award in 2025.

Salah, who was previously voted Player of the Year in 2018 and 2022, was the winner among six players, including Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice, and Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers was named PFA Young Player of the Year - the first Villa winner since James Milner in 2010 - beating out fellow nominees Liam Delap (Ipswich / Chelsea), Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri (both Arsenal), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth / Liverpool) and Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth / Real Madrid).

Salah received the PFA trophy at a ceremony on Tuesday in Manchester. The Egyptian player received the award by a vote of his teammates, scoring 29 goals in Liverpool's Premier League campaign last year.

Salah stays at Anfield: winger extends contract with Liverpool11.04.25, 16:43 • 7633 views

Julia Shramko

Sports
Real Madrid
Football
Skadovsk
Egypt