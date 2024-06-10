Explosions were heard again in Crimea-mass media
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard again in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to reports, it was loud in Skadovsk.
In the temporarily occupied Crimea on Monday, June 10, explosions were heard again. About it UNN reports with reference to" Suspilne".
Details
Explosions were reportedly heard in temporarily occupied Skadovsk.
Addition
Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched successful strikes on one s-400 anti-aircraft missile division of the invaders in the Dzhankoy area, as well as two enemy s-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions near Chernomorskoye and Yevpatoria.