Explosions were heard again in Crimea-mass media

In the temporarily occupied Crimea on Monday, June 10, explosions were heard again. About it UNN reports with reference to" Suspilne".

Details

Explosions were reportedly heard in temporarily occupied Skadovsk.

Addition

Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched successful strikes on one s-400 anti-aircraft missile division of the invaders in the Dzhankoy area, as well as two enemy s-300 anti-aircraft missile divisions near Chernomorskoye and Yevpatoria.