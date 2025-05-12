London police are investigating a fire at the home of British Prime Minister Starmer

London police are investigating a fire that occurred on Monday night at a house in north London owned by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that an encirclement has been set up near the house in the Kentish Town area.

The London Fire Brigade reported that they were called to a "small fire" at 1 a.m., which was extinguished in 20 minutes. The entrance to the house was damaged as a result of the fire, but no one was injured.

Keir Starmer currently lives in the official residence of British Prime Ministers at 10 Downing Street.

