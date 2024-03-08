An explosion occurred in Skadovsk - media
Kyiv • UNN
On the morning of March 8, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk, as reported by local residents.
An explosion was heard in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk. This is reported by Suspilne with reference to local residents, UNN reports.
Details
The sound of the explosion was reported on March 8, around 11 am.
So far, the official occupation so-called "authorities" of Crimea have not commented on the reports of explosions.
Addendum
As a result of the attack on the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" on March 5, according to updated information, at least 27 crew members were injured and seven more sailors were killed.
