In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

An explosion occurred in Skadovsk - media

Kyiv • UNN

 28565 views

On the morning of March 8, an explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk, as reported by local residents.

An explosion occurred in Skadovsk - media

An explosion was heard in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk. This is reported by Suspilne with reference to local residents, UNN reports

Details

The sound of the explosion was reported on March 8, around 11 am. 

So far, the official occupation so-called "authorities" of Crimea have not commented on the reports of explosions. 

Addendum

As a result of the attack on the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" on March 5, according to updated information, at least 27 crew members were injured and seven more sailors were killed. 

The Black Sea has become dangerous for the russian federation: the Ministry of Defense of Britain reacted to the destruction of the ship "sergiy kotov" 05.03.24, 16:42 • 22964 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Suspilne
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Skadovsk
Black Sea
United Kingdom
Crimea
