An explosion occurred in Skadovsk - media

An explosion was heard in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk. This is reported by Suspilne with reference to local residents, UNN reports.

Details

The sound of the explosion was reported on March 8, around 11 am.

So far, the official occupation so-called "authorities" of Crimea have not commented on the reports of explosions.

Addendum

As a result of the attack on the Russian patrol ship "Sergei Kotov" on March 5, according to updated information, at least 27 crew members were injured and seven more sailors were killed.

The Black Sea has become dangerous for the russian federation: the Ministry of Defense of Britain reacted to the destruction of the ship "sergiy kotov"