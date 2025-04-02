So that Putin does not try to seize even a square kilometer again: Rutte on establishing lasting peace in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The NATO Secretary General stated that those guilty of crimes in Bucha must be punished. But the primary task is to end the war and establish lasting peace in Ukraine.
Everyone who is responsible for the crimes in Bucha must answer for them, but the priority is to end Russia's war against Ukraine and establish lasting peace. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference in Brussels, reports UNN.
At the same time, Rutte stressed that the primary task is to end Russia's war against Ukraine. At the same time, peace must be lasting.
Our focus must be on ending this war, so that Putin never again tries to seize even a square kilometer of Ukraine or NATO territory. And the truce and ceasefire in Ukraine must be lasting. This is our main focus
Addition
Earlier, Rutte reported that during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, which will be held on April 3-4, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will talk about the security situation in Ukraine, the latest military events and the needs of the Armed Forces.