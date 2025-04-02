The export market in Ukraine continues to grow despite the war with Russia - Svyrydenko
Kyiv • UNN
Exports of goods from Ukraine in March 2025 increased by 18%. The total volume of exports amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains the largest partner.
In March, exports of goods from Ukraine increased by 18% compared to February 2025. The total volume of exports for the first quarter of this year amounted to almost $9.9 billion, and the EU remains Ukraine's largest trading partner. This was stated by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.
In March 2025, Ukraine exported goods worth more than $3.6 billion, which is 4.5% more than in March 2024 and 18% more than in February 2025. The total volume of exports for the first quarter amounted to almost 9.9 billion dollars
Svyrydenko says that the increase in exports in March was due to an increase in the supply of iron, sunflower seeds, meal, and sunflower oil. And she added that although the volume of exports this year was lower than last year, it brought the country more funds.
Although the physical volume of exports was lower than last year (9.9 million tons versus 11.9 million tons), the value was higher ($3.62 billion versus $3.46 billion)
According to the official, today the top exported goods that bring Ukraine the most profit include 7 items:
- corn - $514.4 million (2.4 million tons);
- sunflower/safflower/cotton oil — $503 million (441 thousand tons);
- wheat — $253.9 million (1.1 million tons);
- iron ore and concentrates — $238.4 million (2.9 million tons);
- soybeans — $150.2 million (369,200 tons);
- insulated wires — $124.6 million (6,500 tons);
- iron — $118.9 million (300,900 tons).
The most popular destinations for Ukrainian exports this year were:
- Poland ($407.7 million), Turkey ($294.3 million), Italy ($231.8 million), Germany ($196.3 million), China ($189.4 million) and Spain ($185.7 million).
The EU remains Ukraine's largest trading partner, with exports to EU countries in March reaching $2.04 billion, 6.1% more than in February
"Under discussion": Svyrydenko clarified the details of the minerals deal with the United States28.03.25, 13:39 • 174046 views