The Black Sea has become dangerous for the russian federation: the Ministry of Defense of Britain reacted to the destruction of the ship "sergiy kotov"

After the destruction of the russian patrol ship"sergiy kotov" by Ukrainian troops, the British Ministry of Defense said that the Black Sea is becoming dangerous for russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to a statement by British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps in X.

Details

Commenting on the attack on the ship, Shapps noted that the Black Sea is no longer "safe for Putin's fleet," which until recently "seemed impossible.

Now that the West has backed Ukraine, there is no doubt about it. If we give them what they need, the bravery and skill of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can unlock victories that were once thought impossible - the British minister emphasized.

Addendum

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that as a result of the attack on the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov," according to preliminary data, the losses among the crew of the Russian occupiers amounted to 7 killed and 6 wounded.

Recall

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait.

According to the GUR, the ship suffered damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.